Austria: Data Centre Landscape Report 2022-2026: Revenues are Forecast to Grow by 65% – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Austria: Data Centre Landscape – 2022 to 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Austrian market has just under thirty third-party Data Centre Facilities. Vienna is now becoming a content hub for Data Centre users requiring access to the Balkans and CEE (Central Eastern Europe) markets as well as Austria itself.

Revenue growth in the Austrian third-party Data Centre market is forecast to be average a CAGR of more than 10 percent over the four-year period to the end of 2026.

Austrian Data Centre revenues are forecast to rise by 65 percent over the same period. Austrian Public Cloud revenues are forecast to rise by 42 percent over the same time.

This new report covers the Austrian Data Centre Market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers including the following:

  • The key digital statistics for each Data Centre Country market
  • The key third party Data Centre Providers and Facilities, space in M2 and MW
  • Data Centre raised floor space forecast from 2020 to 2024
  • DCCP (Data Centre Customer Power) forecast from 2020 to 2024
  • Data Centre Power Costs (in per kWH)
  • Data Centre geographical city clusters
  • Data Centre Pricing forecast from 2020 to 2026 (in rack space, m2 & p/ kW rentals)
  • Public Cloud and Data Centre Revenues – 2020 to 2026
  • The key Data Centre Trends & Data Centre Outlook

Key Topics Covered:

  • Methodology
  • Acquisitions/Mergers 2019 to to-date
  • Data Centre Development
  • Summary Box – Austria Data Centre Summary
  • Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Austria
  • The Key Austrian Data Centre Provider Profiles
  • Austrian Data Centre raised floor space forecast – in m2 (2022 to 2026)
  • Austrian Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast – in MW (2022 to 2026)
  • Austrian Data Centre power costs – in Euro per kWH
  • The Key Austrian Data Centre Clusters
  • Austrian Data Centre Pricing – in forecast rack space, m2 space & per kW rentals (2022 to 2026)
  • Austrian Data Centre Revenues – forecast in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)
  • Austrian Public Cloud Revenues – forecast in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)
  • The Key Trends in the Austrian Data Centre Market
  • Austrian Data Centre Outlook

Companies Mentioned

  • Interxion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rtkzrn

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

