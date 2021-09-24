Home Business Wire Austria Data Centre Landscape Report 2021 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
Business Wire

Austria Data Centre Landscape Report 2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Austria Data Centre Landscape report 2021” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This new report covers the Austrian Data Centre Market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Summary Box – Austria Data Centre Summary
  • Data Centre 3rd party Data Centre Providers & Facilities in Austria
  • Key Austrian Data Centre Provider Profiles
  • Austrian Data Centre raised floor space forecast – in m2 (2020 to 2024)
  • Austrian Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast – in MW (2020 to 2024)
  • Austrian Data Centre power costs in kWH
  • The Key Austrian Data Centre Clusters
  • Austrian Data Centre Pricing Forecast – in average rack space, m2 space & per kW rentals (2020 to 2024)
  • Austrian Data Centre Revenues Forecast – in millions of Euro per annum (2020 to 2024)
  • Austrian Public Cloud Revenues Forecast – in millions of Euro per annum (2020 to 2024)
  • The Key Trends in the Austrian Data Centre Market
  • The Austrian Data Centre Outlook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kpfmjs

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Articoli correlati

Long-Time Natural Foods Industry Leader, Jeff Tripician, Joins Edible Communities’ Board of Directors, Assists with Growth and Development

Business Wire Business Wire -
SANTA FE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ediblecommunities--Edible Communities, the award-winning media company dedicated to the sustainable food movement, has named Jeff Tripician,...
Continua a leggere

France Data Centre Landscape Report 2021 Featuring Equinix Data Centre, Interxion Data Centre, & Scaleway DC3 Data Centre – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "France Data Centre Landscape 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This new report covers the French...
Continua a leggere

Cloud Security Alliance Announces Recipients of 2021 Ron Knode Service Awards

Business Wire Business Wire -
Volunteers recognized for dedication, efforts to furthering cloud security best practices SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#cloud--The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world’s leading...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Long-Time Natural Foods Industry Leader, Jeff Tripician, Joins Edible Communities’ Board of Directors, Assists...

Business Wire