Australia’s IRAP Assessment Recognizes Boomi To Provide Comprehensive Security Controls

Boomi completes independent assessment for cloud security controls under Australian Government IRAP framework

Boomi’s category-leading and Gold Globee Award®-winning integration platform as a service (iPaaS) becomes more readily accessible to Australia’s public sector

CHESTERBROOK, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced the Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform has been independently assessed for cloud security against the Australian Government’s Information Security Manual (ISM) PROTECTED controls.





The assessment was conducted within Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) – a common framework recognized by Australian Government agencies to assess a vendor’s security posture – continuing Boomi’s momentum in the government market.

“Accelerating the coordination of Australia’s public sector puts an emphasis on prioritizing data-driven decision-making and defining data as a shared national asset,” said Nathan Gower, Director, Australia and New Zealand at Boomi. “Having the necessary standards for data protection and cybersecurity in place, across agencies and jurisdictions, is important in today’s cloud world, and completing our IRAP assessment is a validation that our technology is available to Australia’s public sector and can safely operate at a protected level within their cloud environments.”

Assessment at PROTECTED level recognizes Boomi to provide comprehensive security controls in system design and operational effectiveness across its low-code integration platform as a service (iPaaS), which includes Master Data Hub, B2B/EDI Management, API Management, and workflow management.

Boomi’s security posture for storing, processing, and communicating information allows government agencies to purchase the Boomi AtomSphere Platform without needing to complete their own independent assessments. Further, it supports commercial outreach with several Australian enterprises recognizing IRAP as the gold standard for cloud security assessment.

Boomi celebrates numerous awards for product excellence and culture, including the Gold Globee® Award in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) category, two international Stevie® Awards for Company of the Year and Product Innovation, a listing as one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces, and two Comparably awards for Best CEOs for Diversity and Best Company for Career Growth.

Recognized as one of America’s fastest growing and most innovative technology companies on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and Inc. 5000 lists, Boomi recently set the industry record for largest customer base among integration platform vendors, added world-class leaders, and continues to expand its global footprint.

Boomi has been positioned as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (EiPaaS) for eight consecutive years.

As a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company, Boomi touts a growing user community of over 100,000 members, and one of the largest arrays of global systems integrators (GSIs) in the integration platform as a service (iPaaS) space. The company boasts a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners, including Accenture, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake; and partners with the largest hyperscaler cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services, Google and Microsoft, among others.

Boomi’s cloud-native, low-code platform helps organizations across all industries connect data applications, streamline workflows, and deliver more integrated customer experiences.

