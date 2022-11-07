Austin American-Statesman Names SHI a Winner of the Greater Austin Top Workplaces 2022 Award

SOMERSET, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SHI International, one of the largest IT solutions providers in the world, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by Austin American-Statesman Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC.

This marks the ninth time SHI has been named to this list of Austin’s Top Workplaces since the New Jersey-based company expanded its footprint into the Texas capital in 2009.

“We continue to prioritize providing all SHI employees with a positive, productive, and safe working environment where everyone feels welcome and given a chance to succeed,” said Thai Lee, President and CEO of SHI. “Because this award is determined by the direct feedback of our own colleagues and coworkers – and because it follows a year in which we implemented a hybrid workplace model – I am especially proud that we have once again achieved our goals and preserved the culture that makes SHI a fantastic place to work.”

SHI’s main building in South Austin’s new Garza Ranch complex is home to over 1,200 Austin-based IT sales, professional services, marketing and operations employees. Completed in 2020, the building was ready to welcome SHI employees the same month most companies (including SHI) switched to remote-work in response to COVID-19. Now back onsite SHI’s Austin-based employees enjoy open, collaborative workspaces, outdoor space and an on-site fitness center.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

Learn more about how SHI’s integration centers benefit its customers.

ABOUT SHI

SHI International Corp. is a $13 billion transformational technology solutions provider serving the needs of more than 15,000 corporate, enterprise, public sector and academic customer organizations around the world. It helps companies achieve business goals through the use of technologies ranging from software licensing and end user computing devices to innovative cloud and edge solutions. With over 6,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S.

For more information, visit https://www.SHI.com.

Press Resources

SHI Corporate Website: http://www.SHI.com

SHI Blog: http://blog.SHI.com

SHI Twitter Handle: @SHI_Intl

Contacts

Gregory FCA for SHI International



Matt McLoughlin



610.228.2123



Matt@GregoryFCA.com