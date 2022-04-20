Austin Adams Joins Asa Board of Directors

Industry veteran supports fintech, helping to accelerate collaborative banking model

PROVO, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Asa connects financial institutions with vetted fintechs for end users in a secure, compliant and easy to implement marketplace. The company today announced that 40-year banking industry veteran Austin Adams has joined its board of directors. In this role, Adams is helping drive the company’s strategic growth plan.

“Although I spent a majority of my career with large national banks, I have a strong affinity for community institutions. My father spent 50 years working in a small bank, and I started my career at a community bank and ended it as the chairman of a group of community banks,” said Adams. “Asa is creating a new path forward in financial services, one that allows institutions of all sizes and fintechs to finally work together in an efficient, safe and compliant way, sharing revenue and business opportunities. I’m thrilled to be part of the Asa team, helping educate the industry about the benefits and power of collaborative banking.”

Adams most recently retired as executive vice president and corporate CIO at JP Morgan Chase. During his time at Chase, Adams managed more than 28,000 employees and spearheaded a $5B IT insourcing program, the largest ever completed in financial services. Prior to the merger, Adams served as executive vice president and CIO of Bank One and CIO at First Union Corporation (now Wells Fargo Corporation). Adams has overseen more than 100 mergers during his career.

Asa is paving a new path forward in financial services, collaborative banking. By creating a trusted, closed ecosystem in which financial institutions and fintechs benefit from one another, Asa is enabling banks and credit unions to innovate more quickly, fintechs to scale more easily and end users to take control of their data and finances. With Asa, consumers no longer have to choose between the modern technology they crave and the local financial institution they know and trust. The model powers growth and opportunity for banks and fintechs while making financial health tools and resources more accessible for all.

“At Asa, we are dedicated to breaking down the barriers to partnership, finally providing a safe, reliable and compliant way for financial institutions and fintechs to join forces. We are confident that Austin will help propel this mission forward,” said Landon Glenn, CEO and founder of Asa. “Austin joins our board with decades of proven success in helping banks leverage transformational technology. His knowledge and expertise have already been incredibly valuable as we continue to form key partnerships and grow.”

Learn more at asa.financial.

