Aurora to Present at the Citi 2022 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

di Business Wire

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AUR #aurora–The self-driving company Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) today announced that CEO Chris Urmson will participate in a fireside chat at the Citi 2022 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on February 23, 2022 at 2:40 p.m. EST.

The presentation will be webcast on Aurora’s investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the live presentation.

About Aurora

Aurora (Nasdaq: AUR) is delivering the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly. Founded in 2017 by experts in the self-driving industry, Aurora is revolutionizing transportation – making it safer, increasingly accessible, and more reliable and efficient than ever before. Its flagship product, the Aurora Driver, is a platform that brings together software, hardware, and data services, to autonomously operate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy-duty trucks. Aurora is partnered with industry leaders across the transportation ecosystem including Toyota, Volvo, PACCAR, Uber, Uber Freight, FedEx, and U.S. Xpress. Aurora tests its vehicles in the Bay Area, Pittsburgh, and Texas and has offices in those areas as well as in Bozeman, MT; Seattle, WA; Louisville, CO; and Wixom, MI. To learn more, visit www.aurora.tech.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Stacy Feit

ir@aurora.tech
(323) 610-0847

Media:
Khobi Brooklyn

press@aurora.tech
(415) 699-3657

