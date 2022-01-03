Home Business Wire Aurora to Participate in The Future of Mobility Virtual Panel at the...
Business Wire

Aurora to Participate in The Future of Mobility Virtual Panel at the Morgan Stanley 8th Annual Auto 2.0 Conference

di Business Wire

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AUR #aurora–The self-driving company Aurora (NASDAQ: AUR) today announced that CEO Chris Urmson will participate in The Future of Mobility virtual panel at the Morgan Stanley 8th Annual Auto 2.0 Conference on January 5, 2022 at 2:15 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast on Aurora’s investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Aurora

Aurora (Nasdaq: AUR) is delivering the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly. Founded in 2017 by experts in the self-driving industry, Aurora is revolutionizing transportation – making it safer, increasingly accessible, and more reliable and efficient than ever before. Its flagship product, the Aurora Driver, is a platform that brings together software, hardware, and data services, to autonomously operate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy-duty trucks. Aurora is partnered with industry leaders across the transportation ecosystem including Toyota, Uber, Uber Freight, Volvo, FedEx, and PACCAR. Aurora tests its vehicles in the Bay Area, Pittsburgh, and Texas and has offices in those areas as well as in Bozeman, MT; Seattle, WA; Louisville, CO; and Wixom, MI. To learn more, visit www.aurora.tech.

Aurora Overview
Aurora Press Kit

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Stacy Feit

ir@aurora.tech
(323) 610-0847

Media:
Khobi Brooklyn

press@aurora.tech
(415) 699-3657

Articoli correlati

F45 Training Holdings Inc. Announces Participation in the 24th Annual ICR Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--F45 Training Holdings Inc. (“F45” or the “Company”) (NYSE:FXLV), the fastest growing fitness franchisor in the world...
Continua a leggere

GTY Technology Holdings to Present at Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GTYH) (“GTY”), a leading provider of cloud solutions for the public sector, today...
Continua a leggere

Sea Limited to Hold Annual General Meeting on February 14, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
Proposal to Amend Articles SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) today announced that it will hold its...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

F45 Training Holdings Inc. Announces Participation in the 24th Annual ICR Conference

Business Wire