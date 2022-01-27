Home Business Wire Aurora to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Business Review Conference...
Aurora to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Business Review Conference Call on February 16, 2022

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AUR #aurora–The self-driving company Aurora (NASDAQ: AUR) today announced that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2021 results after market close on February 16, 2022 and will host a business review conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be webcast on Aurora’s investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Aurora

Aurora (Nasdaq: AUR) is delivering the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly. Founded in 2017 by experts in the self-driving industry, Aurora is revolutionizing transportation – making it safer, increasingly accessible, and more reliable and efficient than ever before. Its flagship product, the Aurora Driver, is a platform that brings together software, hardware, and data services, to autonomously operate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy-duty trucks. Aurora is partnered with industry leaders across the transportation ecosystem including Toyota, Uber, Volvo, FedEx, and PACCAR. Aurora tests its vehicles in the Bay Area, Pittsburgh, and Texas and has offices in those areas as well as in Bozeman, MT; Seattle, WA; Louisville, CO; and Wixom, MI. To learn more, visit www.aurora.tech.

