Home Business Wire Aurora to Host First Quarter 2022 Business Review Conference Call on May...
Business Wire

Aurora to Host First Quarter 2022 Business Review Conference Call on May 4, 2022

di Business Wire

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AUR #aurora–Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) today announced that it will release first quarter 2022 results after market close on May 4, 2022 and will host a business review conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be webcast on Aurora’s investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Aurora

Aurora (Nasdaq: AUR) is delivering the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly to make transportation safer, increasingly accessible, and more reliable and efficient than ever before. The Aurora Driver is a self-driving system designed to operate multiple vehicle types, from freight-hauling semi-trucks to ride-hailing passenger vehicles, and underpins Aurora Horizon and Aurora Connect, its driver-as-a-service products for trucking and ride-hailing. Aurora is partnered with industry leaders across the transportation ecosystem, including Toyota, FedEx, Volvo Trucks, PACCAR, Uber, Uber Freight, U.S. Xpress, and Werner. To learn more, visit www.aurora.tech.

Aurora Overview
Aurora Press Kit

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Stacy Feit

ir@aurora.tech
(323) 610-0847

Media:
Khobi Brooklyn

press@aurora.tech
(415) 699-3657

Articoli correlati

Airgain Secures Multi-Million Dollar Contract with Major Utility to Deploy AirgainConnect® Across its Fleet

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AIRG #Airgain--Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity technologies and systems used to...
Continua a leggere

CommScope to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 5

Business Wire Business Wire -
HICKORY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$COMM #earnings--CommScope Holding Company, Inc., a global leader in network connectivity, plans to release its first quarter...
Continua a leggere

Argan, Inc. Reports Year-End and Fourth Quarter Results and Announces Increase to Share Repurchase Program

Business Wire Business Wire -
ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) (“Argan” or the “Company”) today announces financial results for its fiscal year and...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Airgain Secures Multi-Million Dollar Contract with Major Utility to Deploy AirgainConnect® Across its Fleet

Business Wire