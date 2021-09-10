Aurora Introduces the “Aurora Driver Development Program,” a Structured Approach for the Creation of Aurora-Powered Vehicles

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#aurora–Through the experience of integrating the Aurora Driver with eight different platforms and learning from half a dozen OEMs in the process, Aurora has developed a highly refined Driver-vehicle interface and the Aurora Driver Development program, a mature vehicle development, validation, and launch program.





Safely developing vehicles powered by the Aurora Driver for wide deployment is an extremely complex and rigorous multi-phase process. From alignment on core development requirements to implementation, testing, validation, refinement, and, finally, operation and expansion, Aurora designs a deeply integrated purpose-built vehicle for the Aurora Driver through close relationships with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) or platform partnerships.

The Aurora Driver Development Program was designed with five distinct phases, which include 1) Laying the Foundation, 2) Define and Build, 3) Refine and Pilots, 4) Validate, and 5) Launch and Expand. For more on these phases, please visit our website.

Aurora develops self-driving platforms in collaboration with OEMs or platform partners. Aurora has chosen platform partners that share its values, vision, and commitment to delivering the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly. This foundation is critical to the success of Aurora’s programs, as deployment models, vehicle platforms, and launch timelines with the platform partner are agreed upon during the first phase. This joint approach is not only the safest way to build a deeply integrated vehicle, but it’s also the most efficient way to develop a vehicle Aurora can manufacture at scale at its partners’ facilities.

The Aurora Driver Development Program leverages the “common core” design of the Aurora Driver to simultaneously deliver self-driving long-haul trucks and passenger vehicles. The Aurora Driver “common core” refers to how its hardware, software, infrastructure, and development tools are designed to work across all vehicle types. This commonality ensures that every learning, development, hardware improvement, and cost reduction made to the Aurora Driver benefits every vehicle it powers, which also allows for concurrent vehicle development.

Over the next several weeks, Aurora will have exciting updates to share on its progress toward developing deeply integrated vehicles powered by the Aurora Driver with each of its platform partners.

About Aurora

Founded in 2017 by experts in the self-driving industry, Aurora is on a mission to deliver the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly. To move both people and goods, the company is building the Aurora Driver, a platform that brings together software, hardware and data services to autonomously operate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy-duty trucks. Aurora is backed by Sequoia Capital, Baillie Gifford, funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, among others, and is partnered with industry leaders including Toyota, Uber, Volvo, and PACCAR. Aurora tests its vehicles in the Bay Area, Pittsburgh, and Dallas. The company has offices in those areas as well as in Bozeman, MT; Seattle, WA; Louisville, CO; and Wixom, MI. To learn more, visit www.aurora.tech.

