Aurora Introduces Subscription Services, Aurora Horizon and Aurora Connect

Aurora Horizon and Aurora Connect will provide carriers, fleets, and networks a suite of operational tools and transform the movement of people and goods with the Aurora Driver.

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#aurora–Today, Aurora revealed the first details of its product offering, Aurora Horizon and Aurora Connect. When Aurora launches its trucking business in late 2023 and its ride-hailing business a year later, carriers, fleets, and ride-hailing networks will operate Aurora-powered trucks with products through a Driver-as-a-Service subscription.





Though developing self-driving technology is one of the most complex challenges of our time, Aurora’s product offering is designed to deliver seamless service to its customers. As Aurora continues to accelerate its progress toward delivering autonomous vehicles, introducing its product suite is an important step to commercialize the Aurora Driver.

Aurora Horizon: built to move goods 24/7

Aurora Horizon will provide carriers and private fleets with a reliable and scalable driver supply powered by the Aurora Driver and a powerful suite of tools designed to integrate these vehicles with existing operations and maximize their uptime. To ensure carriers have confidence in the safety and reliability of Aurora Horizon at launch, Aurora is working with its OEM partners and carrier customers to refine its product through a series of commercial pilots as part of its Aurora Driver Development Program.

Aurora Connect: built to go where people need to go

Aurora Connect is being built to enable vehicles equipped with the Aurora Driver to integrate with ride-hailing networks and transport people safely and comfortably where they need to go. Whether people need to get from the airport to a hotel, from their hotel to a business district, or from their home to an event, Aurora Connect will give riders a personalized experience. It will also be designed to provide ride-hailing networks with a predictable and reliable supply of Aurora-powered vehicles that can respond to fluctuating demand.

The core elements of Aurora’s subscription services

With a subscription to Aurora Horizon or Aurora Connect, customers will have access to:

Aurora Driver —the hardware, software, and data services needed to safely operate an Aurora-powered car or truck without a safety driver.

—the hardware, software, and data services needed to safely operate an Aurora-powered car or truck without a safety driver. Aurora Beacon —the mission control system that will integrate with a carrier or network’s system and app to communicate dispatching and routing, monitor vehicle health, and handle incident response.

—the mission control system that will integrate with a carrier or network’s system and to communicate dispatching and routing, monitor vehicle health, and handle incident response. Aurora Shield—the roadside assistance program and extended support to maximize uptime service and maintenance of the Aurora Driver.

Aurora is building its products to help its partners and customers grow and build their businesses. With its world-class engineering team and the close collaboration of its industry-leading partners, Aurora will continue to mature the Aurora Driver alongside its product suite.

About Aurora

Founded in 2017 by experts in the self-driving industry, Aurora is on a mission to deliver the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly. To move both people and goods, the company is building the Aurora Driver, a platform that brings together software, hardware and data services to autonomously operate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy-duty trucks. Aurora is backed by Sequoia Capital, Baillie Gifford, funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, among others, and is partnered with industry leaders including Toyota, Uber, Volvo, and PACCAR. Aurora tests its vehicles in the Bay Area, Pittsburgh, and Dallas. The company has offices in those areas as well as in Bozeman, MT; Seattle, WA; Louisville, CO; and Wixom, MI. To learn more, visit www.aurora.tech.

