Aurora Cancels Business Review Conference Call Due to Commencement of an Underwritten Public Offering

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aurora Innovation, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUR) today announced that it will no longer hold its second quarter business review conference call originally scheduled for today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time due to the announcement that Aurora has commenced an underwritten public offering. Earlier today Aurora issued its second quarter shareholder letter and posted supplemental business information on its website.





This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of Aurora’s Class A common stock in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Aurora

Aurora (Nasdaq: AUR) is delivering the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly to make transportation safer, increasingly accessible, and more reliable and efficient than ever before. The Aurora Driver is a self-driving system designed to operate multiple vehicle types, from freight-hauling trucks to ride-hailing passenger vehicles, and underpins Aurora’s driver-as-a-service products for trucking and ride-hailing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to the timing of the public offering. These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: whether or not Aurora will be able to raise capital through the sale of Class A common stock or consummate the proposed offering; the final terms of the offering; and its expectations with respect to granting the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of Class A common stock; the satisfaction of closing conditions; and other risks. Information regarding the foregoing and additional risks are described in the Risk Factors sections of the preliminary prospectus supplement for the underwritten public offering filed with the SEC, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the “Risk Factors” section of Aurora’s Registration Statement on Form S-3 declared effective by the SEC on January 8, 2024, the accompanying prospectus, Aurora’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 15, 2024, as amended by Aurora’s Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on May 24, 2024, and other filings that Aurora makes with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements reflect Aurora’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Aurora undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

