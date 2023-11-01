Home Business Wire Aurora Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results
Business Wire

Aurora Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

di Business Wire

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) today announced its third quarter 2023 results. Aurora’s shareholder letter, including its financial results, are available on its investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech.


The third quarter was a period of intense focus on execution and capital discipline at Aurora,” said Chris Urmson, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Aurora. “Through these efforts, we are making strong progress toward closing our Safety Case, readying our hardware kit for commercial launch, and further improving the Aurora Driver’s performance in commercial settings. Alongside the maturing and scaling of our operations between Dallas and Houston, our teams are focused on preparing for an on schedule commercial launch at the end of 2024.”

The company will host a business review conference call today, November 1, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be webcast on Aurora’s investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech and an accompanying presentation has also been posted to the website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Aurora

Aurora (Nasdaq: AUR) is delivering the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly to make transportation safer, increasingly accessible, and more reliable and efficient than ever before. The Aurora Driver is a self-driving system designed to operate multiple vehicle types, from freight-hauling trucks to ride-hailing passenger vehicles, and underpins Aurora Horizon and Aurora Connect, its driver-as-a-service products for trucking and ride-hailing. Aurora is working with industry leaders across the transportation ecosystem, including Continental, FedEx, PACCAR, Ryder, Schneider, Toyota, Uber, Uber Freight, Volvo Trucks and Werner. For Aurora’s latest news, visit aurora.tech and @aurora_inno.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Stacy Feit

ir@aurora.tech
(323) 610-0847

Media:
Jesse Caputo

press@aurora.tech
(516) 815-2836

