Aurora Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AUR #aurora–The self-driving company Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) today announced fourth quarter and full year 2021 results. Aurora’s shareholder letter, including its financial results, can be viewed on its investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech.

“ 2021 was a transformative year for Aurora. With our key partners and technological achievements, we are making exciting progress towards delivering the Aurora Driver,” said Aurora CEO and Co-founder Chris Urmson. “ Today we are pleased to share our fourth quarter and full-year results for the first time as a publicly-traded company.”

The company will host a business review call today, February 16, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be webcast on Aurora’s investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech and an accompanying presentation has also been posted to the website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Aurora

Aurora (Nasdaq: AUR) is delivering the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly. Founded in 2017 by experts in the self-driving industry, Aurora is revolutionizing transportation – making it safer, increasingly accessible, and more reliable and efficient than ever before. Its flagship product, the Aurora Driver, is a platform that brings together software, hardware, and data services, to autonomously operate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy-duty trucks. Aurora is partnered with industry leaders across the transportation ecosystem including Toyota, Volvo, PACCAR, Uber, Uber Freight, FedEx, and U.S. Xpress. Aurora tests its vehicles in the Bay Area, Pittsburgh, and Texas and has offices in those areas as well as in Bozeman, MT; Seattle, WA; Louisville, CO; and Wixom, MI. To learn more, visit www.aurora.tech.

