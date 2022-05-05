Aurora Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AUR #aurora–Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) today announced first quarter 2022 results. Aurora’s shareholder letter, including its financial results, can be viewed on its investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech.

“ Our first quarter was a strong start to 2022. We achieved critical milestones, continued to advance our technology, and extended our partner ecosystem,” said Aurora CEO and Co-founder Chris Urmson. “ This progress positions us well to execute on our product roadmap, as we continue to work toward developing the Aurora Driver for deployment at scale.”

The company will host a business review call today, May 4, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be webcast on Aurora’s investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech and an accompanying presentation has also been posted to the website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Aurora

Aurora (Nasdaq: AUR) is delivering the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly to make transportation safer, increasingly accessible, and more reliable and efficient than ever before. The Aurora Driver is a self-driving system designed to operate multiple vehicle types, from freight-hauling semi-trucks to ride-hailing passenger vehicles, and underpins Aurora Horizon and Aurora Connect, its driver-as-a-service products for trucking and ride-hailing. Aurora is partnered with industry leaders across the transportation ecosystem, including Toyota, FedEx, Volvo Trucks, PACCAR, Uber, Uber Freight, U.S. Xpress, and Werner. To learn more, visit www.aurora.tech.

