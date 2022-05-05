Home Business Wire Aurora Announces First Quarter 2022 Results
Aurora Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AUR #aurora–Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) today announced first quarter 2022 results. Aurora’s shareholder letter, including its financial results, can be viewed on its investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech.

Our first quarter was a strong start to 2022. We achieved critical milestones, continued to advance our technology, and extended our partner ecosystem,” said Aurora CEO and Co-founder Chris Urmson. “This progress positions us well to execute on our product roadmap, as we continue to work toward developing the Aurora Driver for deployment at scale.”

The company will host a business review call today, May 4, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be webcast on Aurora’s investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech and an accompanying presentation has also been posted to the website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Aurora

Aurora (Nasdaq: AUR) is delivering the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly to make transportation safer, increasingly accessible, and more reliable and efficient than ever before. The Aurora Driver is a self-driving system designed to operate multiple vehicle types, from freight-hauling semi-trucks to ride-hailing passenger vehicles, and underpins Aurora Horizon and Aurora Connect, its driver-as-a-service products for trucking and ride-hailing. Aurora is partnered with industry leaders across the transportation ecosystem, including Toyota, FedEx, Volvo Trucks, PACCAR, Uber, Uber Freight, U.S. Xpress, and Werner. To learn more, visit www.aurora.tech.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Stacy Feit

ir@aurora.tech
(323) 610-0847

Media:

Khobi Brooklyn

press@aurora.tech
(415) 699-3657

