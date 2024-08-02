Aurora Announces Closing of $483 Million Upsized Public Offering of Class A Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aurora Innovation, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUR) today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten upsized public offering for total gross proceeds of approximately $483 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.





In the public offering, Aurora sold 134,166,667 shares of its Class A common stock at $3.60 per share, which includes the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 17,500,000 additional shares.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Allen & Company LLC and Morgan Stanley acted as joint book-running managers and Evercore ISI, Canaccord Genuity, TD Cowen and Wolfe | Nomura Alliance acted as book-runners for the offering.

The Class A common stock in the public offering was offered by Aurora pursuant to a Registration Statement on Form S-3 which was previously filed and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the underwritten public offering were filed with the SEC. These documents can be accessed for free through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the underwritten public offering may also be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282-2198; Allen & Company LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 711 Fifth Avenue New York, New York 10022; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these shares of Class A common stock in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Aurora

Aurora (Nasdaq: AUR) is delivering the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly to make transportation safer, increasingly accessible, and more reliable and efficient than ever before. The Aurora Driver is a self-driving system designed to operate multiple vehicle types, from freight-hauling trucks to ride-hailing passenger vehicles, and underpins Aurora’s driver-as-a-service products for trucking and ride-hailing.

