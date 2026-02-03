Auria Announces the Acquisition of BCubed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Auria, a leading provider of command, control, and communications (C3) software and solutions for advanced space and missile operations, is pleased to announce the acquisition of BCubed Engineering Corporation (“BCubed”). With the addition of BCubed, Auria has over 500 employees across locations in Colorado Springs, CO, Boulder, CO, Washington, DC, Huntsville, AL, Albuquerque, NM, Ogden, UT, and San Diego, CA. Auria is a portfolio company of Enlightenment Capital.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Warrenton, VA, BCubed is a leading provider of end-to-end, software defined C3 solutions supporting the U.S. Space Force, Special Operations Command, and Intelligence Community. The company’s solutions enable resilient, integrated operations across space, ground, and tactical environments through software defined satellite communications, digital ground systems, and cloud native command and control platforms.

BCubed further expands Auria’s software and hardware products and solutions across the C3 continuum, connecting space mission and ground station technologies to the tactical edge in a cohesive operational architecture. Together, Auria’s solutions are designed to move mission data and tasking seamlessly from enterprise command layers through operational ground systems and forward deployed end users, enabling faster decision making, greater mission agility, and resilient execution in contested and denied tactical environments.

“ BCubed was built to ensure mission continuity from the highest levels of command down to the point of execution,” said Chris Bartley, Founder and CEO of BCubed. “ Joining Auria allows us to scale our technology offerings and deliver even greater end-to-end mission impact for our customers and operators on the ground. I look forward to working with the Auria team in solving tough challenges across national security and creating greater opportunities for our employees.”

“ Auria has long focused on delivering resilient C3 solutions for complex space missions,” said Damian DiPippa, CEO of Auria. “ BCubed enhances our ability to provide integrated, software defined capabilities that connect command authorities, ground infrastructure, and operators at the tactical edge into a single operational framework. Chris has built an outstanding business focused on embedding innovative technologies to drive mission outcomes, and we are thrilled to welcome him and the BCubed team to Auria.”

“ BCubed brings deep expertise in building mission critical products that fundamentally modernize how space and ground systems are operated,” said Thomas Young, Partner at Enlightenment Capital. “ Their platforms strengthen Auria’s ability to deliver resilient, adaptable solutions in support of the Space Force and other national security customers.”

About Auria

Auria is an innovator and integrator of solutions across the command, control, and communications (C3) continuum for advanced space and missile operations. Solutions provided by Auria include the development, integration and deployment of systems supporting Space Operations, Space Domain Awareness, Satellite Communications (SATCOM) and Missile Defense for federal, international, and commercial customers. Headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO, with operations in Boulder, CO, Washington, DC, Huntsville, AL, Albuquerque, NM, Ogden, UT, and San Diego, CA, our success is built on advancing innovative systems to strengthen our customers’ superiority in Space. With a distinguished track record of exceptional performance and delivery, we set the pace for progress. For more information, visit www.Auria.Space.

About Enlightenment Capital

Enlightenment Capital, a Washington, DC area-based private investment firm, makes control and strategic, non-control investments in middle-market companies in the Aerospace, Defense, Government & Technology (ADG&T) sector. The firm partners with businesses that provide vital services, protect critical infrastructure, innovate cyber and data solutions, enhance decision-making capabilities, engineer aerospace and space systems, safeguard national security, and endeavor to meet the complex challenges of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.enlightenment-cap.com and follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/enlightenment-capital.

