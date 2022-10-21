Ault Disruptive Technologies Corporation Announces Receipt of Letter from NYSE Regulation Regarding Low Selling Price of its Warrants

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ADRT #ADRT–Ault Disruptive Technologies Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company (the “Company”), announced today that on October 20, 2022 it had received a letter (the “Letter”) from the NYSE Regulation indicating that NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the Company’s warrants from the NYSE American exchange and that trading in the warrants would be suspended immediately. Specifically, NYSE Regulation noted in the Letter that the warrants are no longer suitable for listing based on low selling price levels, pursuant to Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide. The Company does not intend to appeal the NYSE Regulation’s determination to delist the warrants.

