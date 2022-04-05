Home Business Wire  August Schools Raises $5M Seed Funding Led by Tiger Global
Business Wire

 August Schools Raises $5M Seed Funding Led by Tiger Global

di Business Wire

 August Schools to expand its school administrative software offering

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August Schools, a SaaS platform for school health and wellness practitioners, announced its $5M Seed Round today led by Tiger Global, with participation from its initial investor Bienville Capital.

The mission of August Schools is to modernize software in schools, starting with student health. The company’s platform provides a unified, secure workspace for counselors, nurses, learning specialists, and administrators to coordinate and document care. Teams can engage families, discover actionable insights, and stay ahead of shifting regulation, all while saving practitioner time and institutionalizing individual knowledge. With August Schools, practitioners understand and safeguard the health of the whole school community.

“This is an exciting time to support care practitioners in schools, considering today’s unprecedented challenges to young people’s physical and mental health,” said Peter Russell, CEO and co-founder of August Schools. “The providers we serve play a vital role in their communities, and it’s long overdue that they have modern tools to accomplish that mission, whatever comes next in public health.”

August Schools was founded in early 2021 in New York City by Aaron Hammond and Peter Russell. The company plans to use this Seed funding to continue building its world-class product and distribution capabilities.

Contacts

Peter Russell

pete@augustschools.com

