Augury Announces $75 Million of Funding and Maintains $1B+ Valuation, as it Accelerates Leadership in Industrial AI Solutions

New Series F funding round led by Lightrock, with participation from multiple existing investors

Since its last funding round in 2021, Augury has increased revenue five-fold, tripled Fortune 500 manufacturing customers, and expanded its portfolio with AI-driven solutions for process optimization

Elan Greenberg joins as Chief Operating Officer, with experience scaling category-leading businesses Flock Safety and DoorDash

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Augury Inc., the leader in Industrial AI solutions for Reliability and Process Optimization, today unveiled a series of actions aimed at accelerating innovation across its ground breaking portfolio of offerings, while building on its deep relationships with the world’s largest manufacturers. Augury’s goal is to partner with those business leaders in even more strategic ways, delivering a new generation of AI solutions that provide the accuracy and reliability manufacturers need to make AI a trusted partner in every phase of the manufacturing process.

New Funding Focused on Innovation and Scale

Augury has announced that it has raised $75 million, with the round being led by Lightrock with participation from several of Augury’s existing investors - Insight Partners, Eclipse, Qumra Capital as well as Schneider Electric Ventures and Qualcomm Ventures. The new round represents an increase in valuation for Augury, which maintains its position as the only ‘unicorn’ startup in the Production Health category. Since its last funding round in 2021, Augury has seen a five-fold increase in revenues, tripled customer base among Fortune 500 manufacturers, and expanded its product portfolio from asset performance and reliability to incorporate AI driven solutions for process optimization.

“Augury has a long history of firsts, from the introduction of prescriptive AI-driven solutions that eliminate downtime and the first truly global-scale Industrial IoT deployments in our category to the introduction of AI solutions that encompass both machine and process health,” said Saar Yoskovitz, Augury co-founder and CEO. “With this new funding we will continue that track record, breaking new ground in the introduction of Agentic-AI capabilities that build on our expertise and that our customers can trust across their most critical assets and processes.”

“Augury is at the forefront of digitalizing equipment maintenance with AI-driven solutions that enhance cost efficiency, sustainability performance, and energy savings,” commented Ashish (Ash) Puri, Partner at Lightrock. “Their predictive maintenance technology, boasting 99.9% failure detection accuracy and a 5-20x ROI when deployed at scale, significantly reduces downtime and energy consumption for its blue-chip clients globally, offering a compelling value proposition. The entire Lightrock team is delighted to support Saar and his talented team as they take Augury forward as the category-defining leader in its industry.”

New Leadership Depth to Accelerate Operational Velocity and Global Scale

In addition to securing new funding, Augury has added Elan Greenberg as Chief Operating Officer. Greenberg has helped scale category-leading businesses, such as Flock Safety and DoorDash, solving complex operating problems with an emphasis on customer satisfaction. He began his career in the M&A group at Morgan Stanley and in the United States Marine Corps. "I’m delighted to join the team at Augury, a category leader known globally for its commitment to service and innovation,” said Elan Greenberg. “Alongside our partners, we’ll continue to empower humans and machines to push the boundaries of what’s possible and make the things we love."

Augury drives rapid Industrial AI adoption and strong ROI for global leaders like PepsiCo, DuPont, and Colgate-Palmolive. Since its last funding round Augury has tripled its number of $1 million-plus accounts, and has achieved over 500 million hours of machine data analyzed by its platform and an estimated $1 billion of value generated for customers utilizing its machine and process health solutions in over 40 countries. Augury’s solutions drive significant sustainability gains, including reduction of up to 37% process waste and 2% energy efficiency gain per manufacturing plant. It has also been estimated that by 2040, Augury’s solutions will cut emissions by ~12%, resulting in 3 MMt of CO2 reduced annually across the world.

“We are proud of our position as a leader in Industrial AI,” said Yoskovitz. “But we see our accomplishments to-date as simply the preparation for the opportunity we have ahead of us. We are excited to partner with the world’s leading manufacturers to usher in a new generation of AI and push the boundaries of human productivity.”

About Augury

A leader in Machine Health and Process Health solutions, Augury uses purpose-built AI technology, trained by industry experts and the world’s largest data library, to help manufacturing and industrial companies eliminate production downtime, improve process efficiency, maximize yield, and reduce waste and emissions. Our global customers achieve 5-20x ROI, often in a matter of months. Together with our customers, we are pioneering Production Health to transform how people and machines work together to push the boundaries of human productivity.

For more information, visit www.augury.com

About Lightrock

Lightrock is a global investment platform committed to building a sustainable future. Operating across private and public markets, Lightrock advises over $5.5 billion in assets and Lightrock funds invest in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Africa. Lightrock is a certified B Corp with a dedicated team of over 130 professionals working across a network of six offices.

Lightrock’s private market investing is focused on backing purpose-driven companies tackling the world’s biggest challenges. Lightrock advised funds have invested growth equity in more than 90 companies that pursue scalable and tech-driven business models around the key impact themes of people, planet, and productivity.

For more information, visit www.lightrock.com

Media

Audrey Surette

augury@pancomm.com