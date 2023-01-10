Augtera Networks Welcomes Allan Rickhi as Vice President of Channels and Alliances

Augtera Networks Accelerates Adoption of Multi-Cloud Solutions with Partners





PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Augtera Networks, the industry leader in AI/ML-powered Network Operations Solutions, today announced that Allan Rickhi has joined as Vice President of Channels and Alliances. Allan’s responsibilities will include accelerating Augtera adoption through existing partners and developing new alliances.

Allan brings over twenty years of Sales Leadership experience to Augtera Networks selling to both the Private and Public Sectors having held key roles at Dell Technologies, Cumulus, Plexxi, Crossbeam, Unisphere and Bay Networks. Most recently Allan was the North American Sales Leader responsible for Dell Technologies Select where he led double digit growth for four quarters in a row across the DT Select and Large Enterprise segments including: Hyperscalers, Retail, Financials, Manufacturing, and Telcos.

“Enterprises increasingly want Augtera Network AI integrated with their broader data center and multi-cloud compute, storage and network ecosystems,” said Rahul Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Augtera Networks. “We are seeing growing production adoption of our joint solutions with strategic partners like Dell and AMD and are thrilled to have Allan join us to accelerate this adoption.”

As IT complexity increases, solution partners that understand and support complex ecosystems are essential. Augtera’s strategic partners have massive market adoption and expertise in servers, storage, networking, composable architectures, distributed network services, virtual overlay networks, high performance computing, and hyperconverged architectures. For IT teams looking for AIOps enabled compute, networking, and storage in one solution, Augtera’s partners are best positioned to meet their needs.

“I am honored to join the Augtera Networks team and enable our strategic partners in using best in breed AI/ML to automate network observability and deliver on the full promise of DevOps,” said Allan Rickhi, VP of Channels and Alliances for Augtera Networks. “Enterprises can no longer compete in an era defined by AI using Network Performance Monitoring tools designed 30 years ago – this will be a game changer for Network Operations teams, radically reducing their workload and improving KPIs.”

About Augtera Networks

Augtera Networks eliminates noise, enables proactive operations, and prevents incidents, for Enterprise and Service Provider networks. The first AI/ML-powered network operations platform, Augtera is being used by hyperscale cloud platforms, financial institutions, communications service providers, managed service providers, and enterprises in multiple verticals. Additional information can be found at www.augtera.com

Contacts

Mark Seery



Augtera Networks



mark@augtera.com

website: www.augtera.com