Augment Launches AI-Powered Knowledge Hub for Real-Time Logistics Decisions

New fully-secure, freight-native knowledge capabilities bring operational judgment directly into workflows for brokers, carriers, shippers, and more

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Augment, the AI productivity platform for logistics, today announced the launch of Knowledge Hub, a set of freight-native knowledge capabilities designed to capture how logistics teams run their operations—and deliver that context directly to operators where they work and make decisions.

Freight operations rely on hard-earned experience, such as which carriers perform on specific lanes, how customers expect exceptions to be handled, and what actually worked the last time a shipment went wrong. That knowledge is often scattered across systems, documents, messages, and a small group of tenured operators—or lost entirely when employees leave.

Augment’s Knowledge Hub turns that rich, operational know-how into durable infrastructure. It unifies operational data, policies, past decisions, and institutional knowledge into a single governed knowledge layer, delivering answers at the moment of action through TMS workflows, portals, email, and chat.

Unlike traditional knowledge bases or generic AI tools, Knowledge Hub is built specifically for freight. It is the same logistics-specific knowledge layer Augment uses to power Augie, its AI teammate assisting businesses who collectively manage more than $50 billion in freight. Rather than storing information, Knowledge Hub is designed to support execution, helping teams decide what to do next, who to use, and how to respond.

For example, an operator can ask, “Why did we use this carrier on the last Dallas–Chicago load?” and get an answer grounded in past performance, customer requirements, and prior exceptions—not just a document link. A carrier can ask, “What does this customer require for detention or check-ins at this facility?” and receive a clear, policy-backed response without chasing emails or calling support. A customer can ask, “Which of my shipments are at risk today and what’s being done about it?” and get a real-time, context-aware answer based on live operations and historical patterns.

“We built Knowledge Hub to capture the know-how of a company’s strongest operators and make it instantly available to everyone in the business,” said Harish Abbott, co-founder and CEO of Augment. “Instead of losing critical context when people change roles or leave, that knowledge compounds over time—getting more valuable with every decision and every load. The result is faster onboarding, higher productivity across teams, and a lower cost to serve as better decisions are made consistently, not accidentally.”

Key capabilities of Knowledge Hub include:

Freight-native context: Built around loads, lanes, carriers, facilities, customers, and service levels.

Built around loads, lanes, carriers, facilities, customers, and service levels. Consistent execution at scale: Carrier preferences, escalation patterns, and exception handling persist beyond individual employees.

Carrier preferences, escalation patterns, and exception handling persist beyond individual employees. Faster ramp for operators: Years of operational knowledge available from day one.

Years of operational knowledge available from day one. Reduced dependency on senior operators: Routine decisions no longer bottleneck around a few experienced team members.

Routine decisions no longer bottleneck around a few experienced team members. Fully secure with governed access by default: Role-aware permissions built in from the start. Built with strict data boundaries, so every customer’s insights remain private, secure, and accessible only within their organization.

Role-aware permissions built in from the start. Built with strict data boundaries, so every customer’s insights remain private, secure, and accessible only within their organization. Continuous learning: Improves over time based on real questions, decisions, and outcomes.

Improves over time based on real questions, decisions, and outcomes. Available Anywhere: Slack, Teams, Emails, TMS or any web portal.

“Before Knowledge Hub, too many operational questions depended on knowing who to ask,” said Jim Hanselmann, Vice President of TM Innovation at NFI. “Now our teams can get clear, consistent answers to SOP and policy questions instantly—without interrupting senior operators. It’s helped us preserve institutional knowledge and operate more consistently as we scale.”

Knowledge Hub is available now to all Augment customers. Existing customers can opt in and control which knowledge sources are connected, who has access, and where the experience appears across their workflows.

About Augment

Augment is the AI productivity platform for logistics. Its flagship product, Augie, is a freight-native AI teammate that works across phone, email, portals, and systems to automate and streamline the most complex logistics workflows—supporting brokers, shippers, and carriers from order to cash. Augment has raised $110M from Redpoint Ventures, 8VC, and leading logistics funds.

