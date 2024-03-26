AuditBoard Recognized as a 2024 Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Audit Management

Highest-Rated Audit Management Solution included in Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Audit Management, with the Most 5-Star Reviews from End Users.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AuditBoard, the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, compliance, and ESG management, today announced the company was named a Customers’ Choice in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Audit Management.





The distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals, and recognized vendors meet or exceed both the market average Overall Experience and market average User Interest and Adoption. In each of these categories, AuditBoard performed above the market average. Based on 296 reviews submitted for AuditBoard as of January 2024, 89% of reviewers were willing to recommend — the highest recommendation rating of any vendor included in the report. End users recommend AuditBoard as an audit, compliance, and risk management solution. AuditBoard also received the highest number of five-star reviews in the report, with 60% of customers giving its Audit Management solution a 5-star rating.

AuditBoard’s recognition is driven by testimonials from real-world customers, such as:

“AuditBoard has transformed our audit approach, and their unwavering commitment to innovation continues to drive us forward in performing efficient and value-added auditing.” — Chief Audit Executive, banking industry.

“AuditBoard has heightened our accountability, our collaboration , and increased our ability to accomplish more with less.” — SVP, Audit and Advisory, finance industry.

“As an auditor having one location where all the work can be performed makes all the difference. Within AuditBoard you have that option and so much more. You have a platform which really streamlines that audit process and allows me as an auditor to identify business risk more easily. ” — Audit Supervisor, telecommunications industry.

“Being named a 2024 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice recipient is incredibly exciting because it is driven by real user feedback,” said John Reese, AuditBoard Chief Marketing Officer. “We believe the customer sentiment captured and reflected in this analysis is indicative of the value our modern connected risk platform is creating for customers today as we strive to elevate them and the organizations they serve.”

AuditBoard has experienced substantial and increasing demand for its connected risk platform and solutions, which empower audit, risk, compliance, and ESG teams to work together across the enterprise. AuditBoard was cited in February as a Top 100 Software Product (amongst more than 100,000 apps across all B2B categories and industries) in G2’s Best B2B Software Awards for the second straight year. AuditBoard’s placement on that list stands alongside its continuing recognition as a Leader in the Audit Management and GRC Winter 2024 Grid Reports from G2.com, streaks that have reached 17 and 16 quarters, respectively. The company was also recently named to the Forbes Best Startups in America list and has been certified as a Great Place to Work for the second year in a row.

