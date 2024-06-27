Audiostock Collaborates with Adobe to Launch Music Provision via Audiostock add-on for Adobe Express

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Audiostock, Japan’s premier music licensing company, has collaborated with Adobe to begin providing music via Audiostock add-on for Express. This collaboration allows Adobe Express users to add Audiostock’s soundtracks directly to their projects by installing the add-on.









With this music provision, Adobe Express users gain free access to a carefully curated selection of High-Quality tracks from Audiostock’s vast library of over 900,000 tracks. The launch of this add-on underscores Audiostock’s commitment to meeting the needs of Adobe Express users and streamlining the creative process.

The Audiostock add-on enables users to search for music, preview tracks, and add them to their projects directly within Adobe Express, saving valuable time in the creative process. The add-on features a unique selection of tracks, including hard-to-find live-recorded traditional Japanese music, anime and game sound effects, and other exclusive offerings from Audiostock.

Shuichiro Nishio, Founder and CEO, Audiostock says: “This collaboration is an incredible opportunity for us. Audiostock and Adobe are committed to supporting creators’ sustainable creative endeavors, and I believe our companies have many synergies.”

Behind the provision of High-Quality music is a carefully curated selection of works by emerging music creators, handpicked from Audiostock’s extensive library.



Nishio concludes: “By partnering with Adobe, we continue to inspire new creativity among online creators while also increasing opportunities for Audiostock’s music creators to be discovered and become emerging artists themselves.”

This add-on was developed by the team behind the Audiostock site (https://audiostock.net/), who deeply understand user search patterns and product preferences. It is designed to be intuitive and efficient, enabling users to complete music searches, previews, and additions within their workflow, thereby saving time in the creative process.

For more information on Audiostock’s complete lineup, visit https://audiostock.net/

Add-on Development Team:



Technical Director: Takeshi Wakabayashi



Production Manager: Tetsunori Kotani



Business Director: Kaori Uemura

About Audiostock



Since its establishment in 2007, Audiostock has been at the forefront of the Japanese royalty-free music industry, providing a platform that benefits both content creators and musicians.



Our mission is to support creators’ sustainable creative activities. As we continue to expand globally, we connect creators worldwide with Japan’s enchanting creativity and music, thereby broadening our sales channels and supporting artistic endeavors internationally.

