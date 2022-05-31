Audience Platform Is Pleased to Announce the Hiring of Long Ellis as SVP Client Strategy

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–“Long provides an added element to AP that will take us to the next level in terms of his client relationships and consultative approach to finding solutions,” said Audience Platform CRO Stephen Saper. “He is a critical addition for helping AP deliver superlative client innovation and value.”

Long brings extensive experience in ad tech, advanced TV, CTV, data management, yield optimization and programmatic capabilities and is a key addition to our senior management team. His broad experience and deep understanding of both publisher and agency needs will continue to help us drive awareness and adoption of Audience Platform’s capabilities and develop the best solutions for our clients.

Long is a highly experienced TV sales executive who worked at CBS, Discovery, Comedy Central and at Viacom where he was COO/EVP Sales, overseeing a 900 person sales organization. At Viacom, Long was hired as a change agent, bringing fresh ideas and a new perspective to an organization that was attempting a transition to the digital age. Long then followed his passion for advancing TV technology and joined Google as Director of their Google TV Ads advanced TV division. At Google, Long tripled the TV ad sales team that drove revenue from $9M to $120M in two years.

Over the next 15 years, Long continued to work in a variety of advanced TV organizations including Canoe Ventures, a joint venture of the six largest MVPDs, Flurry, the largest mobile analytics stack in the world (purchased by Yahoo), Peel, a second screen TV remote app (funded by Alibaba), Alphonso, a TV retargeting and analytics platform (purchased by Vizio), TetraTV, a CTV ad network founded by two ex-Roku executives and Optimized Markets, an AI driven yield optimization platform.

Long has a BA in economics from Williams College, where he was on the Dean’s list and played Varsity Football, and an MBA in Marketing and Finance from Columbia Business School. He and his wife Catherine, have three grown children and reside in Rowayton, CT.

