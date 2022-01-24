Audi of America Grants Vendor Certification to Dealerlogix

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#audi—Dealerlogix, a leading all-in-one software for auto dealer service departments, today announced its certification by Audi of America as a preferred vendor for Audi dealerships nationwide.

“For more than 15 years, Dealerlogix has built a reputation of excellence in the auto dealership industry,” said Mark Brandon, Dealerlogix CEO and founder. “The fact that our products and services meet Audi’s high standards for its dealerships is a true compliment and a show of trust that we don’t take lightly.”

For the certification, Dealerlogix passed a rigorous multi-point inspection that ensures critical features and integrations are available to Audi dealerships, especially involving online appointment scheduling and technician video walk-around capabilities.

Dealerlogix customers enjoy a wide variety of benefits the platform has to offer, including booking appointments, consistent menu sales, multipoint inspections, GPS monitoring pickup and delivery, and online payments.

“Dealerlogix is the best fixed ops solution I’ve seen that can do it all. Trust me. I have tried them all!” said David Padgett, Vice President of Fixed Operations at Sonic Automotive, Inc. and 38-year automotive veteran. “They’re constantly innovating to make it more effective and easier to use, and the built-in reporting tools help my management teams drive high utilization and ROI. They are a must-have. This tool enables us to see problems as they happen. I challenge you to find another tool that does that.”

Audi’s Certified Vendor list gives its dealers flexibility to choose a suitable vendor partner to best serve the needs of customers and provide them a consistent experience befitting the Audi name.

Brandon added: “Everything Audi does reflects its commitment to quality and a customer-first approach, so we’re gratified to be among its stable of endorsed providers enabling dealers to offer the highest level of service.”

About Dealerlogix

Dealerlogix is a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for fixed operations departments of franchised and independent auto dealerships in the U.S. and Canada. The true all-in-one dealership software enables dealers to streamline service lane efficiency and improve customer satisfaction scores, retention, and profits. Dealerlogix’s robust, customizable and easy-to-use suite of products eliminates the need for multiple tech tools and optimizes the dealership service experience. Accessible from any device, Dealerlogix features scheduling, service write-up, multi-point inspection, video walkaround, tire tool, parts identifier, video ASR, e-signature, digital billing and payments, mobile checkout, and text communication. The combination of thoughtful user interface and targeted process automation provides a unified experience for service advisors, technicians, parts personnel, management and reservationists. To learn more, visit dealerlogix.com.

