Audacy Shares 2021 Social Impact Report, Highlighting Metrics From Company’s Social Impact Platform

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Audacy has released its 2021 Social Impact Report to spotlight key achievements from its ongoing company-wide Audacy Serves initiative. The report encompasses the company’s commitment to several pillars of impact: diversity, equity and inclusion, mental health, civic education, the environment, children’s health, and veterans and service members.

Key highlights include:

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Eight new fellows – recent graduates from historically underrepresented communities within the industry have joined the team in a variety of sales, marketing and content roles. Yearlong fellowship experiences include curated on-the-job learning and growth opportunities.

Mental Health

Continuing its powerful 5th annual “I’m Listening” broadcast with influential names like Doja Cat, Luke Combs and Demi Lovato, who shared their personal struggles with mental health. The event helped Audacy connect with more than 200 million people and raise more than $800,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Civic Education

Audacy’s “Engaged Impressions” study found that 71% of weekly radio listeners tune in because they feel the content is relevant to their community. Research like this indicates that listeners continue to trust local media.

Audacy further invested in its news business, adding over 50 journalists in eight of its newsrooms across the country in an effort to meet that demand for trusted quality content.

Environment

Bringing together team members across its 47 local markets for the annual 1Day/1Thing volunteer event and partnering with local organizations for one day of massive impact with nearly 3,000 cumulative hours served.

Children’s Health

Raising over $14.2 million to support life-saving care for families in local communities via over 30 children’s health events supporting local hospitals, children’s health organizations and national children’s health cancer research.

Veterans and Service Members

Audacy Seattle raised more than $1 million to date benefitting Friends of Fisher House Puget Sound, a nonprofit organization that raises funds and awareness to provide operational support to the programs of four existing Fisher Houses in Washington state.

“This report reflects our unwavering commitment to putting our values in action and our passion to use our collective voice for good within each of our pillars of impact,” said Sarah Harris, Vice President of Social Impact, Audacy. “We are thrilled to share these significant results and moving stories of real human connection unfolding in our communities across the country.”

For a full copy of the report, please click here.

Audacy is committed to supporting the health and success of the communities that are the heart of its business. Audacy Serves is the Company’s social impact platform that raises awareness of social issues and brings communities together for good. Audacy unites with its listeners and brands to support sound communities through several pillars of impact: mental health, veterans and service members, children’s health, the environment, civic education, and diversity, equity and inclusion.

