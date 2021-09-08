Atul Soneja, Global Technology Leader, Named President – Operations at CitiusTech

An IT industry luminary, Atul has over 26 years of leadership experience at Infosys and excels in technology services, digital transformation, product engineering, AI/ML, and automation

PRINCETON, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CitiusTech, a leading provider of healthcare technology services, solutions and platforms, today announced the appointment of Atul Soneja as President – Operations. Atul will focus on strengthening CitiusTech’s delivery organization, including its proficiency teams and corporate functions, to drive operational quality, scalability, and service delivery excellence.

“Atul brings to CitiusTech an impressive set of leadership capabilities and experience across technology delivery and product development,” said Rizwan Koita, Co-founder and CEO, CitiusTech. “We look forward to Atul’s contribution and leadership and wish him a wonderful journey with CitiusTech.”

Atul has over 26 years’ experience in building and scaling technology products and services organizations across the globe. Before joining CitiusTech, Atul was the Global Head of EdgeVerve, a subsidiary of Infosys that focused on AI and automation products and platforms. Prior to EdgeVerve, he handled multi-billion-Dollar IT services businesses at Infosys, across multiple industry verticals like Financial Services, Manufacturing and Retail.

“As a healthcare technology leader, CitiusTech combines digital technology, healthcare domain expertise and global delivery capabilities to accelerate innovation at scale. I am really excited to join this extremely passionate organization and look forward to working closely with our leadership teams to drive the next phase of growth,” said Atul Soneja.

“It gives me immense pleasure in welcoming Atul Soneja to the CitiusTech leadership team,” says Jagdish Moorjani, Co-founder and COO, CitiusTech. “His deep understanding of global technology services and products along with his strong expertise in digital transformation will enable us to scale our organization, drive innovation in digital health, and continue to serve our clients with exceptional collaboration.”

About CitiusTech

CitiusTech (www.citiustech.com) is a leading provider of healthcare technology services, solutions and platforms to over 130 organizations across the payer, provider, medical technology and life sciences markets. With over 5,000 technology professionals worldwide, CitiusTech powers healthcare digital transformation through next generation technologies, solutions and accelerators. Key focus areas include healthcare interoperability data management, quality performance analytics, value-based care, omni channel member experience, connected health, virtual care coordination delivery, personalized medicine and population health management. CitiusTech has two subsidiaries, FluidEdge Consulting (www.fluidedgeconsulting.com) and SDLC Partners (www.sdlcpartners.com) with deep expertise in healthcare consulting and payer technologies, respectively. CitiusTech’s cutting-edge technology expertise, deep healthcare domain expertise and a strong focus on digital transformation enables healthcare organizations to reinvent themselves to deliver better outcomes, accelerate growth, drive efficiencies, and ultimately make a meaningful impact to patients

Contacts

For CitiusTech – Rethu Panicker



Lead – Corporate Communications



rethu.panicker@citiustech.com