Attensi Partners with SAP to Enable Learning and Development through Integration with SAP® SuccessFactors® Solutions

Attensi Technology Platform is Certified for Integration with Cloud Solutions from SAP

OSLO, Norway–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#gamifiedtraining–Attensi AS, an SAP partner delivering groundbreaking gamification and simulation-based training, today announced that its Attensi Technology Platform is certified for integration with cloud solutions from SAP. The integrated platform helps to revolutionize the way corporations work with learning and development in the business world, creating thrilling learning experiences based on gamification and simulation technology.





Through its SAP partnership, Attensi offers an innovative learning experience using, among other approaches, gaming technology and competitive elements. The SAP certification means that Attensi Technology Platform is certified for integration with SAP SuccessFactors solutions, helping to ensure a unified user experience and natural data flow, with the allocation and follow-up of learning as well as competence and development.

“The integration of our technology platform with SAP SuccessFactors solutions is of strategic importance to Attensi. We can now offer customers a streamlined learning experience where the best elements of SAP SuccessFactors technology play together with Attensi’s solutions and platform. This enables even better and faster competence development and behavioral training for millions of employees in companies that use SAP SuccessFactors solutions.”

– Trond Aas, CEO, Attensi

The solutions that Attensi offers combine advanced 3D simulation with deep insight into human behavior and psychology. Employees encounter virtual scenarios that are individually adapted to the individual business and bring to life actual experiences from the organization’s reality. As employees evolve, they get educational, personalized feedback, and scores on their results. In addition, Attensi allows users to engage employees with automated campaigns and communication. Managers can easily follow their teams in real time, provide feedback to employees, and measure the impact of learning.

“This is a major milestone in the development of the Attensi Technology Platform. Having achieved all qualifications required by SAP to enter a partnership recognizes Attensi as a top player in the field. We are extremely excited to provide our users access to world-leading learning technology delivered within SAP SuccessFactors.”

– Anne Lise Waal, CTO & COO, Attensi

SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the integration software for the product Attensi Technology Platform integrates with SAP SuccessFactors solutions using standard integration technologies, or that run as an add-on to a cloud solution from SAP. Attensi is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program with “Build” engagement. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

About Attensi



Attensi delivers next generation simulation-based learning technology based on game mechanics and behavioral psychology that impacts KPIs and drives change in large organizations. Attensi is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with offices in UK, USA and Germany and has delivered over 500 simulation solutions in over 20 languages to a global user base.

