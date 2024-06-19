AttackIQ and Trium Cyber Announce Global Partnership to Strengthen Policyholder Defenses

Partnership equips policyholders with AttackIQ Flex for continuous security testing

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AttackIQ®, the leading independent vendor of breach and attack simulation (BAS) solutions and founding research partner of the MITRE Engenuity Center for Threat-Informed Defense (CTID), today announced a partnership with Trium Cyber, the exclusive writer of cyber for Trium Syndicate 1322. The partnership will provide AttackIQ Flex to Trium Cyber policyholders as part of a pre-incident suite of solutions to increase insured cybersecurity maturity and reduce insured risk.





AttackIQ Flex is an on-demand, agentless test as a service. It enables organizations to quickly emulate adversary behavior through a simplified user experience, delivering detailed security control performance metrics and mitigations in minutes. AttackIQ Flex leverages AttackIQ’s advanced adversary emulation software that fully emulates cyberattacks, replicating the tactics, techniques, and procedures employed by real-world adversaries and their campaigns. With Flex, organizations can harden their defenses, ensuring that they can interdict the attacker before they can achieve their objectives.

“Trium Cyber is a true innovator in the cyber insurance space,” said Rupen Shah, Vice President of Business Development, Channels and Alliances at AttackIQ. “Their commitment to offering pre-incident services like AttackIQ Flex goes beyond the traditional model. It fosters a collaborative partnership with their insureds, empowering businesses to proactively strengthen their defenses. This helps individual companies reduce their cyber risk and contributes to a more resilient cyber insurance landscape for everyone.”

Through the partnership, Trium Cyber will provide insureds with free Flex credits, allowing these organizations to test as little or as much as needed across different elements of their business. Through this model, AttackIQ is removing the complexity and time constraints that have kept organizations from comprehensive testing in the past.

“We’re committed to connecting our policyholders with best-in-class solutions to proactively manage their cyber risk,” said Josh Ladeau, CEO of Trium Cyber. “AttackIQ stood out as an ideal partner due to their innovative Flex solution. Providing our insureds access to this industry-leading breach and attack simulation solution empowers our clients to continuously and efficiently test their defenses and identify areas for improvement. These are critical elements of an effective security program and we’re excited to deliver such an impactful tool to our primary policyholders.”

About AttackIQ

AttackIQ, the leading independent vendor of breach and attack simulation solutions, built the industry’s first Breach and Attack Simulation Platform for continuous security control validation and improving security program effectiveness and efficiency. AttackIQ is trusted by leading organizations worldwide to plan security improvements and verify that cyberdefenses work as expected, aligned with the MITRE ATT&CK framework.

The company is committed to supporting its MSSP partners with a flexible Preactive Partner Program that provides turn-key solutions, empowering them to elevate client security. AttackIQ is passionate about giving back to the cybersecurity community through its free award-winning AttackIQ Academy and partnership with MITRE Engenuity’s Center for Threat-Informed Defense.

About Trium

Trium Cyber is a specialty insurance underwriter providing cyber and technology errors and omissions insurance coverage for US-domiciled risks. Writing on behalf of Trium Syndicate 1322, Trium is backed by Pelican Ventures and third-party capital providers.

Trium Cyber, via its US-based management team, is uniquely positioned to service the US market offering technical underwriting, complementary cyber risk management and real-time loss mitigation services while offering Lloyd’s of London A+ rated security to its clients.

