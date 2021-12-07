Home Business Wire AT&T to Webcast Talk by Jason Porter at Oppenheimer 5G Summit on...
AT&T to Webcast Talk by Jason Porter at Oppenheimer 5G Summit on December 14

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AT&T* (NYSE:T) will webcast a talk with Jason Porter, AT&T’s president of public sector and FirstNet, at the Oppenheimer 5G Summit on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. The presentation will be held virtually and is scheduled to begin at 9:55 a.m. ET.

The webcast will be available live and for replay at AT&T Investor Relations. Viewers should start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.

