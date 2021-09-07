AT&T to Webcast Pascal Desroches Keynote at Bank of America Conference on September 14

Home Business Wire AT&T to Webcast Pascal Desroches Keynote at Bank of America Conference on...
DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AT&T Inc.* (NYSE: T) will webcast a talk with Pascal Desroches, senior executive vice president & chief financial officer, AT&T Inc., at the Bank of America Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. The presentation will be held virtually and is scheduled to begin at 10:20 a.m. ET.

The webcast will be available live and for replay at AT&T Investor Relations. Viewers should start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.

*About AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is a diversified, global leader in telecommunications, media and entertainment, and technology. AT&T Communications provides more than 100 million U.S. consumers with entertainment and communications experiences across mobile and broadband. Plus, it serves high-speed, highly secure connectivity and smart solutions to nearly 3 million business customers. WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content to global audiences through its consumer brands, including: HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Turner Classic Movies. Xandr, now part of WarnerMedia, provides marketers with innovative and relevant advertising solutions for consumers around premium video content and digital advertising through its platform. AT&T Latin America provides pay-TV services across 10 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean and wireless services to consumers and businesses in Mexico.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information is available at about.att.com. © 2021 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Fletcher Cook

AT&T Inc.

Phone: (214) 912-8541

Email: fletcher.cook@att.com

Daphne Avila

AT&T Inc.

Phone: (972) 266-3866

Email: daphne.avila@att.com

