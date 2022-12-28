<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
AT&T to Webcast Fireside Chat with Pascal Desroches at Citi’s 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference on January 4

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AT&T* (NYSE:T) will webcast a fireside chat with Pascal Desroches, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer, AT&T Inc., at Citi’s 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. The conversation is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The webcast will be available live and for replay at AT&T Investor Relations. Viewers should start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.

*About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

© 2022 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.

Contacts

Brittany Siwald

AT&T Corporate Communications

Phone: (214) 202-6630

Email: brittany.a.siwald@att.com

