AT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2022 Annual Meeting

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AT&T Inc.* (NYSE:T) today held its annual meeting of stockholders. At the meeting, each of the 10 nominees to the company’s board of directors were reelected for one-year terms. Each member received at least 90.5% of the shares voted. The directors are:

  • William Kennard
  • Beth Mooney
  • Scott Ford
  • Matthew Rose
  • Glenn Hutchins
  • John Stankey
  • Stephen Luczo
  • Cynthia Taylor
  • Michael McCallister
  • Luis Ubiñas

Additionally, AT&T stockholders voted to approve the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the company’s independent auditor (95.1% of votes cast in favor).

In an advisory vote, the compensation of AT&T’s executive officers, as described in the 2022 proxy statement, was approved with 90.4% of votes cast in favor.

Four proposals submitted by shareholders were defeated: changes to the executive compensation program (87.7% of votes cast against); independent board chairman (66.9% of votes cast against); political congruency report (55.9% of votes cast against) and civil rights and non-discrimination audit (96.0% of votes cast against).

When final voting results are available, they will be filed with the SEC and posted on the AT&T Investor Relations website and on AT&T’s proxy website.

*About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

