AT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2022 Annual Meeting

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AT&T Inc.* (NYSE:T) today held its annual meeting of stockholders. At the meeting, each of the 10 nominees to the company’s board of directors were reelected for one-year terms. Each member received at least 90.5% of the shares voted. The directors are:

William Kennard Beth Mooney Scott Ford Matthew Rose Glenn Hutchins John Stankey Stephen Luczo Cynthia Taylor Michael McCallister Luis Ubiñas

Additionally, AT&T stockholders voted to approve the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the company’s independent auditor (95.1% of votes cast in favor).

In an advisory vote, the compensation of AT&T’s executive officers, as described in the 2022 proxy statement, was approved with 90.4% of votes cast in favor.

Four proposals submitted by shareholders were defeated: changes to the executive compensation program (87.7% of votes cast against); independent board chairman (66.9% of votes cast against); political congruency report (55.9% of votes cast against) and civil rights and non-discrimination audit (96.0% of votes cast against).

When final voting results are available, they will be filed with the SEC and posted on the AT&T Investor Relations website and on AT&T’s proxy website.

