AtScale’s Semantic Layer Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

AtScale’s semantic layer for data and analytics gives customers the ability to simplify and accelerate business intelligence workloads on Google BigQuery

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—AtScale, a leading provider of semantic layer solutions for modern business intelligence and data science teams, today announced its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace, providing customers with a cloud-first approach for delivering interactive analytics applications including business intelligence (BI) and enterprise artificial intelligence (AI).

Google Cloud Marketplace lets users quickly deploy functional software packages that run on Google Cloud. This allows organizations to easily use a familiar software package with services like BigQuery, Google Cloud’s fully-managed data warehouse, without the need for manual configuration.

“Analytics teams are rethinking legacy approaches to delivering low-latency business intelligence reporting across retail, supply chain, financial services, and insurance verticals,” said Sudhir Hasbe, Sr. Director, Product Management, Google Cloud. “The combination of AtScale and BigQuery allows customers to query data quickly and with reduced complexity, giving teams the ability to make more data-driven decisions while continuing to use familiar tools like Excel and Power BI.”

By running BI and online analytical processing (OLAP) workloads directly within Google BigQuery, AtScale eliminates the need to extract data or pre-calculate cube data structures. AtScale orchestrates aggregate creation within BigQuery dynamically based on users’ query behavior. This approach delivers the “speed-of-thought” query performance of traditional OLAP without the limitations, complexity, or expense of legacy solutions dependent on extracting large volumes of data. AtScale establishes a common semantic layer for all analytics use cases and connects natively to leading BI platforms, including Excel, PowerBI, Tableau, and Google Cloud’s Looker, as well as to AI/ML solutions via python.

“We are excited to bring AtScale to organizations through Google Cloud Marketplace,” said Christopher Lynch, CEO of AtScale. “AtScale is a powerful complement to Google BigQuery, enabling our joint customers to eliminate the silos of data created by conventional OLAP solutions like Microsoft SQL Server Analysis Services. Availability on Google Cloud Marketplace streamlines acquisition and lets customers better leverage the rich ecosystem of Google Cloud- integrated solutions.”

About AtScale

AtScale enables smarter decision-making by accelerating the flow of data-driven insights. The company’s semantic layer platform simplifies, accelerates, and extends business intelligence and data science capabilities for enterprise customers across all industries. With AtScale, customers are empowered to democratize data, implement self-service BI and build a more agile analytics infrastructure for better, more impactful decision making. For more information, please visit www.atscale.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

