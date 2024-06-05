AtScale Launches Its Semantic Layer Platform, as a Snowflake Native App, on Snowflake Marketplace

AtScale’s semantic layer platform delivers organization-wide KPI consistency, OLAP style analytics and low-latency analytics performance for joint customers.

“We are thrilled to offer AtScale’s Semantic Layer Platform as a Snowflake Native App on Snowflake Marketplace,” said Dave Mariani, CTO and Founder of AtScale. “AtScale’s containerized application can now be easily deployed in Snowflake-managed infrastructure, providing our Snowflake customers with a native semantic layer for the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.”

AtScale and Snowflake are working together to mobilize the world’s data with Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, helping joint customers unlock the value of their data. Using AtScale, customers securely access their data tables in Snowflake and model their semantic data definitions, which are then deployed to the entire organization for consumption by any BI application, AI/ML application, or LLM. The implementation of AtScale’s Semantic Layer enables Snowflake customers to deliver KPI consistency across their organization, enable OLAP-style analytics, and deliver low-latency BI performance.

“With the Snowflake Native App Framework and its new support for Snowpark Container Services, partners like AtScale can bring their complex applications directly to customers, running directly on their secure and governed data inside Snowflake,” said Chris Child, Senior Director, Product Management, Snowflake. “This means AtScale can deliver its semantic layer including capabilities like live query connectivity between Power BI DAX and Microsoft Excel MDX to Snowflake data quickly, securely, and powerfully to customers in the AI Data Cloud.”

As a Snowflake Native App, AtScale enables customers to model consistent and governed business metrics and KPIs within their Snowflake account where their data already resides.

Using the combined capabilities of Snowflake Native App Framework and Snowpark Container Services (integration in private preview), developers can build sophisticated applications that run on a range of configurable hardware options, including GPUs, distribute and monetize them on Snowflake Marketplace, and deploy them within their customers’ Snowflake accounts, without requiring data movement. To learn more about AtScale’s Snowflake Native App, read this blog post.

AtScale’s Semantic Layer Platform accelerates data-driven insights, simplifying and extending BI and Generative AI capabilities. It empowers enterprise customers to democratize data, enabling self-service BI and agile analytics for impactful decision-making. For more information, please visit www.atscale.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

