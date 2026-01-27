AtScale Joins the Open Semantic Interchange (OSI), Bringing over a Decade of Semantic Layer Expertise to support Open Standards

AtScale, the Universal semantic layer provider joins industry initiative to lead the advancement of vendor-neutral metrics for enterprise AI and BI

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIInfrastructure--AtScale, the leading provider of universal semantic layer solutions, today announced it is joining the Open Semantic Interchange (OSI), an open source initiative that creates a universal specification for all companies to standardize their fragmented data definitions with an open, vendor-neutral semantic model specification. OSI aims to enhance interoperability across various tools and platforms, offering enterprises a vendor-neutral specification that provides consistent metrics and definitions across dashboards, notebooks, and machine learning models.

OSI is an open source initiative led by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, and ecosystem partners across multiple domains and industries, including business intelligence (BI), data governance, data engineering, AI, financial services, and manufacturing. Its goal is to create a common, vendor-agnostic specification that defines semantic metadata in a standard, open format.

As the pioneering force in semantic layer technology, AtScale brings more than a decade of real-world experience deploying enterprise semantic layers for organizations such as Home Depot and Fidelity. This depth of production experience is especially valuable to an industry initiative like OSI, where many participants are engaging with large-scale semantic modeling challenges for the first time.

AtScale’s leadership is rooted in multidimensional semantic modeling, with deep, practical expertise in MDX and OLAP-style query semantics. This foundation is critical for helping enterprises modernize from legacy platforms such as SSAS and Cognos, enabling AtScale to preserve complex dimensional logic, hierarchies, aggregation rules, and calculation behavior as they transition those models to modern, cloud-native data platforms.

This experience is reflected in AtScale's Semantic Modeling Language (SML), a mature, production-proven specification used by enterprises to define semantic logic in a portable, tool-agnostic format. AtScale's work developing and operating SML in real-world enterprise environments will help inform OSI's mission to create an open standard grounded in practical, production requirements rather than theoretical models.

"We have long believed that the semantic layer is foundational for scalable enterprise AI, but it must be open to be effective," said David Mariani, CTO and Founder of AtScale. "By participating in the Open Semantic Interchange, we're contributing over a decade of experience migrating enterprises from closed proprietary systems to open, cloud-native semantic architecture to help ensure the standard reflects real-world complexity while preserving choice and interoperability across tools."

"Unlocking the full potential of data and AI requires a common foundation, and the Open Semantic Interchange is the critical step in building that bedrock," said Josh Klahr, Director of Analytics Product Management at Snowflake. "Our collaboration with partners like AtScale establishes a unified, vendor-neutral standard for semantic data, ensuring clarity and consistency across the entire ecosystem. This initiative is essential for simplifying data operations, fostering innovation, and preparing organizations to build the next generation of AI applications."

AtScale’s platform already enables large enterprises across major markets to define governed metrics that operate consistently across cloud data platforms, including Snowflake, Databricks, and Google BigQuery. These metrics are consumed across analytics and BI tools such as Power BI, Tableau, and Excel, as well as across AI and LLM-driven applications, including enterprise AI agents, copilots, and custom generative AI applications built on platforms such as OpenAI and Anthropic.

By aligning its multidimensional modeling approach and SML expertise with OSI, AtScale reinforces its commitment to an open ecosystem where governed business logic is portable and accessible to both human analysts and AI agents.

