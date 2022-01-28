AtScale Announces Grant Hornung as Vice President of Global Sales

To Lead Sales Strategy for Company’s Semantic Layer Solutions for Business Intelligence and Enterprise AI

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—AtScale, the leading provider of semantic layer solutions for modern business intelligence and data science teams, today announced the appointment of Grant Hornung to the role of vice president of global sales. Grant joins the AtScale executive team to lead the company’s global sales organization for AtScale’s semantic layer solutions for enterprise AI and business intelligence.

Grant brings a track record of success leading enterprise technology sales organizations. Most recently, Grant served as the vice president of sales for Turbonomic (acquired by IBM) the leader in Application Resource Management (ARM), where he helped grow the business 100% year-over-year leading to the $2B acquisition in June of 2021. Before Turbonomic, Grant spent 3 years at AppNeta where he held a variety of sales leadership roles.

“As AtScale continues to grow, it has become even more important to identify and attract new enterprise sales leadership,” said Christopher Lynch, executive chairman, and chief executive officer, AtScale. “Grant brings a great mix of sales expertise and business acumen to our established executive team. His track record of building high-performing sales teams will be advantageous to AtScale as we expand our focus on a broader set of solutions for an extensive set of industries.”

“I’m excited to embark on this journey with AtScale at such an exciting period of time,” said Grant Hornung. “We are still in the early innings of enterprise adoption of advanced analytics and enterprise AI. AtScale is positioned to shape how the data industry evolves. I am thrilled to be part of this team.”

AtScale enables smarter decision-making by accelerating the flow of data-driven insights. The company’s semantic layer platform simplifies, accelerates, and extends business intelligence and data science capabilities for enterprise customers across all industries. With AtScale, customers are empowered to democratize data, implement self-service BI and build a more agile analytics infrastructure for better, more impactful decision making. For more information, please visit www.atscale.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

