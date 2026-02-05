Atropos Health Announces Key New Hires to Scale High Quality Evidence Utilization in the Healthcare Ecosystem

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atropos Health, the pioneer in translating real-world clinical data into personalized real-world evidence (RWE), announced the addition of two new hires to the leadership team, including the company's first Chief Technology Officer and Chief Financial Officer. The addition of these two team members expands the companies’ domain knowledge across the healthcare ecosystem including telehealth, payers and big tech.

To further enhance the company's mission to close the evidence gap in medicine, Sylvia Isler joins as Chief Technology Officer and Drew Turitz as Chief Financial Officer.

"Atropos Health has built a foundation of quality, trust and methodologically sound approaches to closing the evidence gap in medicine," said Dr. Nigam Shah, Professor of Medicine at Stanford University and Chief Data Scientist at Stanford Health Care and Co-Founder of Atropos Health. “Their combined expertise will ensure our pace of innovation expands into the everyday practice of medicine."

Sylvia Isler is a veteran technology executive with more than 20 years of experience leading engineering, IT and architecture organizations across scientific computing, enterprise software, cloud infrastructure, and healthtech. She has built and scaled high‑performing teams and systems at Google, Better Life Partners and Cityblock Health. Isler earned her Ph.D. in Computer Science from the University of Massachusetts Lowell, after graduate work at the University of Pennsylvania and undergraduate studies at Hampton University.

Drew Turitz is a growth-oriented finance executive with over 20 years in the healthcare industry. His experience includes leadership roles at public and private companies and he has served as an investor, advisor, and entrepreneur. Prior to joining Atropos Health, Drew was CFO of Fuze Health, a roll up of pharmacy and lab services businesses. Previously, he spent 10 years at Teladoc leading corporate development and partnerships, and was part of the founding team at Sandbox / Blue Venture Fund. Drew was also a Vice President at Aetna, and worked in healthcare M&A at Bank of America. Drew earned an MBA from Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management.

"Both leaders are bringing experience that matches our growing expansion into the healthcare ecosystem,” said Dr. Brigham Hyde, CEO and Co-Founder of Atropos Health. “As evidence becomes a key transactional unit in both care decisions and determination of value, Atropos is positioned to support this transactional scale."

Today’s announcement follows Atropos Health’s appointment of Kevin Smith as Chief Growth Officer.

