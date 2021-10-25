ATREG Successfully Assists Texas Instruments With Acquisition Of Micron’s Operational 300mm Fab Based In Lehi, Utah

Previously announced June 2021 $900 million deal has closed

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ATREG, Inc., which specializes in helping advanced technology companies divest and acquire infrastructure-rich manufacturing assets (semiconductor fabs and cleanrooms) worldwide, announced today that it has successfully advised Texas Instruments (TI) on the acquisition of Micron’s operational 300mm fab located in Lehi, UT. The transaction previously announced in June 2021 for $900 million has closed.

“ATREG was instrumental in helping us identify and strategize this acquisition. We are thankful to the team for getting us in the negotiating process when they did,” explains Kyle Flessner, senior vice president of technology and manufacturing for TI. “This acquisition is a strategic move for us as Lehi will start with 65nm and 45nm production for our analog and embedded processing products and be able to go beyond those nodes as needed.”

“As a longstanding client, TI has trusted ATREG to facilitate many fab transactions over the years,” adds Stephen Rothrock, president and CEO of ATREG. “Working closely with TI, we saw an immediate fit for TI in the Lehi facility and took the idea straight to them. They then retained us to support them in the transaction. We are very happy about this outcome for both parties.”

About ATREG, Inc.

Headquartered in Seattle, USA, ATREG, Inc. specializes in helping global companies divest and acquire infrastructure-rich advanced technology manufacturing assets, including front-end and back-end semiconductor fabs, cleanroom facilities, and technology campuses in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit our web site, read our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests, and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. Our passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors is alive today, as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology smaller, more efficient, more reliable, and more affordable – making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. We think of this as Engineering Progress. It’s what we do and have been doing for decades. Learn more at TI.com.

