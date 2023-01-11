ATP’s ChronicX solution wins 2023 BIG Innovation Award

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ATP, a leading provider of information services and software solutions for the aviation industry, announced today that their ChronicX solution has been named a winner in the 2023 BIG Innovation Awards presented by The Business Intelligence Group.

ATP’s ChronicX is an advanced web and mobile solution for automatic identification of chronic aircraft defects, chronic resolution management and defect analysis to improve aircraft safety and reliability. With the release of a new suite of features to the ChronicX platform in the past year, compliance and overall safety is reaching new heights.

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

“We are extremely proud that ChronicX has saved the best-known commercial airlines in the world hundreds of millions of dollars in parts and labor, and reduced delays and cancellations with our maintenance, analytics and guided diagnostics solutions,” said Norman Happ, chief executive officer of ATP. “ATP has been serving the aviation industry for the last 50 years, and ChronicX demonstrates our steadfast commitment to innovation.”

ChronicX Mobile allows aircraft mechanics to see the entire maintenance history of the aircraft they are working on, leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to assist in the diagnosis of issues and enables them to solve problems the first time. This eliminates wasted parts and temporary fixes used to just pass the problem to the next repair facility.

New collaboration capabilities allow users to share experiences and ask for help from experts — all within the context of the aircraft or type of aircraft being worked on in real time. With the addition of new dashboards and deep integrations, customers can now access a command center view to help better understand what repair centers excel at which areas of an aircraft, providing more focused improvements than was ever possible before.

Utilizing ATP’s ChronicX solution, a major airline reduced unexpected flight delays due to repairs needed by 60 percent, saving them over $50 million in annual repair costs. Another aviation customer reported a 20 percent reduction in repeat defects, resulting in $400,000 in savings per year.

Although cost savings and return on investment are what attract top customers, including American Airlines, to ChronicX, there is another major problem that the aviation industry is facing that these innovations tackle head-on: maintenance crew experience. A large number of highly skilled mechanics are retiring, making way for a new generation of technicians. With these new capabilities, ATP facilitates a smooth transition, reducing risk and unwarranted costs while keeping the skies safe in the process.

“Innovation is business critical in today’s society,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of The Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring ATP as they are leading by example and improving the lives of so many.”

About ATP

ATP is the leading provider of aviation software and information services, supporting more than 75,000 aircraft maintenance professionals and 7,500 customers worldwide. We help everyone from business aviation teams and MROs to airlines and OEMs get their aircraft more uptime. Challenges like unscheduled repairs, part availability, and excessive paperwork lead to too many aircraft spending too much time on the ground. And that leads to needless delays, endless back and forth, and lots of wasted dollars. The key to more uptime is having a better technology platform to manage everything from maintenance and operations to manuals and diagnostics.

That’s why thousands of aircraft operators, 25% of the worldwide commercial fleet, and over 100 OEMs all rely on ATP. And it’s why customers have been able to achieve an average 23% reduction in downtime cost. ATP. Let’s get you more uptime. Learn more at atp.com.

About The Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

