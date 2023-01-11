Atomic Rules Introduces the World’s Highest Performance PCIe 5.0 DMA for Intel Agilex 7 FPGAs

AUBURN, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atomic Rules LLC, a supplier of enterprise-grade FPGA IP cores and solutions, today announced the extension of its established Arkville® data mover to support PCIe® 5.0 x16 with Intel Agilex 7 FPGA devices. Atomic Rules Arkville provides high-throughput, low-latency DMA between host memory and FPGA fabric logic, offloading CPU core usage and eliminating memory copies. Arkville’s new support for Intel’s FPGAs with PCIe 5.0 x16 more than doubles the performance of existing solutions.

High Throughput, Low Latency, No Hassle

FPGA processing relies upon high throughput and low latency to maximize performance and efficiency. In conjunction with the new capabilities which Intel FPGA devices provide, more than a doubling of useful throughput performance is possible. Sustained PCIe 5.0×16 application data rates of 400 Gbps (50G Bytes/Second) are realized in both directions between the FPGA logic and host memory. With Arkville, a DMA conduit is provided that seamlessly transports data between FPGA logic and host memory. Software engineers see industry-standard APIs for producing and consuming data in zero-copy user space buffers. Hardware engineers see industry-standard RTL interfaces which produce and consume data.

Choose your Host API

Arkville supports data movement for a wide variety of applications. For packet-based applications, Arkville supports DPDK, with a poll mode driver open-sourced and downloadable directly from dpdk.org. For bulk data movement between FPGA and the host user space memory, packet sizes up to 32KB are supported. For use with 5G O-RAN offload, Arkville has a DPDK Baseband Device BBDEV PMD available. Whichever API is used, Arkville on I-series FPGAs provide 50 G Bytes/Second (400 Gbps) data motion in each direction between user space host memory and FPGA logic.

“Intel Agilex 7 devices are first-movers in the PCIe 5.0 5×16 space”, said Shep Siegel, CTO and Founder at Atomic Rules. “Over a year of R&D with Intel’s I-series FPGA Development Kit allow us to achieve hardware verified performance of 100 GB/S bidirectional bandwidth on a PCIe 5.0 x16 link to a 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor. This would not be possible without the fastest PCIe 5.0 PCI-SIG validated FPGAs”. Atomic Rules provides turnkey, load-and-go, example designs for various platforms so that users may quickly evaluate performance on their premises.

Licensing and Availability

Arkville for selected I-series devices of the Intel Agilex 7 product family are available immediately for PCIe 5.0×8 in Arkville 22.11. PCIe 5.0×16 support will be available in the Arkville 23.03 release. Arkville is sold as a pay-once, no-royalty license for individual or multiple projects.

About Atomic Rules

Atomic Rules LLC is a supplier of enterprise-grade IP and solutions from the datacenter to the edge. Visit www.atomicrules.com .

Arkville is a registered trademark of Atomic Rules LLC



Intel and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Contacts

Etienne Fiset, Technical Marketing



+1 844-452-6232 Ext. 705



etienne.fiset@atomicrules.com