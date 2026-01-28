Atomera’s GaN-on-Silicon Concept Advances to Proposal Phase in Funding Program

LOS GATOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, today announced that its concept paper on Gallium Nitride on Silicon (GaN-on-Si) technologies has been accepted to move to the proposal stage as part of a PowerAmerica Institute Initiated Proposal (IIP) to advance wide-bandgap (WBG) power semiconductor technology. The paper, which proposes a collaboration with other industry and scientific partners, details Atomera’s Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®) improvements in GaN material quality as compared with GaN films formed on standard silicon.

Approval at the proposal stage would make the project eligible for funding from PowerAmerica, enabling Atomera to further refine and scale GaN-on-Si manufacturing with MST. This approach targets improved GaN manufacturing processes with higher wafer-level yield and device-level performance for power electronics.

“Compound semiconductors, and GaN specifically, are important for the continued advancement of wide bandgap semiconductors,” said Scott Bibaud, CEO of Atomera. “One of the major challenges is low yield numbers, making it very expensive and inefficient to manufacture. At Atomera, we’re working diligently to improve wafer-level yield with MST and to reduce die cost for more widespread adoption of GaN.”

The mission of PowerAmerica is to accelerate the commercialization and adoption of WBG power semiconductor technologies that enable electronic components to be smaller, faster, and more efficient than comparable devices made from silicon. Participation in this program underscores Atomera’s commitment to innovation and collaboration with leading industry and academic partners.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com.

