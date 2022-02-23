Atomera and Synopsys Host Joint Webinar on Atomera’s MST with Synopsys TCAD

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atomera Incorporated (Nasdaq: ATOM):

Atomera Incorporated and Synopsys Incorporated will present a joint virtual webinar to discuss the benefits of using Atomera’s MSTcad™ Toolset when evaluating how MST® (Mears Silicon Technology™) improves device performances.

Tightly coupled with Synopsys Sentaurus™ TCAD toolset, MSTcad allows users to model both the physical and electrical effects of MST, using the Sentaurus Process and Sentaurus Device simulation packages, respectively — helping companies to quickly analyze the benefits MST provides to their manufacturing processes.

Dr. Robert Mears, Atomera’s Founder and CTO, and Rick Borges, Director of Content at Synopsys, will describe the science behind Atomera’s MSTcad’s capabilities to model and optimize transistor performance when MST is integrated into a semiconductor process, on Thursday, March 3 at 9 a.m. PST.

The speakers will reveal the role MSTcad plays when analyzing MST’s dopant blocking capabilities, and other benefits including MST’s ability to create sophisticated highly engineered dopant profiles and how the toolset can optimize dopant profiles to enhance device performance.

They will also demonstrate how the toolset was instrumental in developing a world-class 5V BCD power switch.

To learn more about the webinar, please visit the registration page here. For more details on the latest developments by Atomera, please visit https://atomera.com/.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated, one of America’s top 100 Best Small Companies in 2022 ranked by Forbes, is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com.

