Atom Finance Launches Embedded Stock and Crypto Intelligence Tech for Trading Platforms

Commits to partnering with fintechs, neobanks, and brokers to transform the retail investing experience

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atom Finance (“Atom”), the investment intelligence app that was founded to bridge the information gap between Wall Street professionals and everyday investors, today announced the official release of their embedded stock and crypto intelligence platform. The platform includes a series of APIs, WebSockets, and embeddable UIs with unique insights and visualization tools that can be quickly, easily, and affordably integrated into new and existing trading platforms.





“By partnering with fintechs, neobanks, and brokers that share our enthusiasm to democratize investment intelligence, more investors will have access to the cutting-edge technology they need to achieve investment success,” said Eric Shoykhet, Atom’s CEO and Founder.

The platform allows fintechs to deliver features as a service. They’ll be able to get to market with the innovative experiences they need to attract, retain, and monetize their business, without the hassle of vetting multiple data providers, signing contracts, or eating into their tech budget.

Many pure data providers specialize in very specific corners of financial research, but Atom is the first to be your all-in-one partner for everything.

“Atom isn’t a data provider,” said Ivan Zlatar, VP of B2B at Atom. “All of the premium investment intelligence we offer–from earnings and insights to visualizations and analysis–is derived from carefully aggregated data to deliver everything you need to build a winning investment intelligence platform.”

The Atom consumer app already serves thousands of retail subscribers, and now Atom’s embedded software is making a mark among fintechs too. Global trading platforms are already using Atom’s embedded UIs with a few dozen more launching this year.

“Our experience developing and maintaining a consumer investment research platform gives us a unique advantage–we have a deep understanding of investor behavior,” said Shoykhet. “Feedback from our subscribers drives product development, inspires new features and functionality, and motivates us to build user-friendly products that help investors make smart investment decisions.”

About Atom Finance

Atom Finance builds full-stack embedded investment intelligence software that’s redefining the consumer investment experience. Atom leverages the combined power of investment intelligence, data science, consumer feedback, and technology to help trading platforms democratize investment intelligence for investors at all skill levels. Atom is headquartered in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan, New York.

Contacts

Stephen Kane



Stephen@atom.finance