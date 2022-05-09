Home Business Wire Atom Finance Launches Embedded Stock and Crypto Intelligence Tech for Trading Platforms
Business Wire

Atom Finance Launches Embedded Stock and Crypto Intelligence Tech for Trading Platforms

di Business Wire

Commits to partnering with fintechs, neobanks, and brokers to transform the retail investing experience

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atom Finance (“Atom”), the investment intelligence app that was founded to bridge the information gap between Wall Street professionals and everyday investors, today announced the official release of their embedded stock and crypto intelligence platform. The platform includes a series of APIs, WebSockets, and embeddable UIs with unique insights and visualization tools that can be quickly, easily, and affordably integrated into new and existing trading platforms.


“By partnering with fintechs, neobanks, and brokers that share our enthusiasm to democratize investment intelligence, more investors will have access to the cutting-edge technology they need to achieve investment success,” said Eric Shoykhet, Atom’s CEO and Founder.

The platform allows fintechs to deliver features as a service. They’ll be able to get to market with the innovative experiences they need to attract, retain, and monetize their business, without the hassle of vetting multiple data providers, signing contracts, or eating into their tech budget.

Many pure data providers specialize in very specific corners of financial research, but Atom is the first to be your all-in-one partner for everything.

“Atom isn’t a data provider,” said Ivan Zlatar, VP of B2B at Atom. “All of the premium investment intelligence we offer–from earnings and insights to visualizations and analysis–is derived from carefully aggregated data to deliver everything you need to build a winning investment intelligence platform.”

The Atom consumer app already serves thousands of retail subscribers, and now Atom’s embedded software is making a mark among fintechs too. Global trading platforms are already using Atom’s embedded UIs with a few dozen more launching this year.

“Our experience developing and maintaining a consumer investment research platform gives us a unique advantage–we have a deep understanding of investor behavior,” said Shoykhet. “Feedback from our subscribers drives product development, inspires new features and functionality, and motivates us to build user-friendly products that help investors make smart investment decisions.”

About Atom Finance

Atom Finance builds full-stack embedded investment intelligence software that’s redefining the consumer investment experience. Atom leverages the combined power of investment intelligence, data science, consumer feedback, and technology to help trading platforms democratize investment intelligence for investors at all skill levels. Atom is headquartered in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan, New York.

Contacts

Stephen Kane

Stephen@atom.finance

Articoli correlati

CRN Recognizes Trellix Leaders on 2022 Women of the Channel and Power 100 List

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), today announced that...
Continua a leggere

Focus Academy Teams Up with Europe Based Afortiori Development Expanding Access to Global Clinical Expertise

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Focus Academy LLC, a global activation hub catalyzing innovation for science and technology, today announced a strategic...
Continua a leggere

Dialpad Channel Leaders Ally Murtlow, Kaitlin Boughton, and Dani Pickens named to CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel List

Business Wire Business Wire -
Three exceptional channel leaders celebrated by CRN for their impact on the industry SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dialpad, Inc., the industry leader...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
vtex

Il supermercato del futuro? Tra fisico e digitale

Digitale