Home Business Wire ATM Software Experts, KAL, open New Office in Ho Chi Minh City
Business Wire

ATM Software Experts, KAL, open New Office in Ho Chi Minh City

di Business Wire

EDINBURGH, Scotland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#banking–KAL is delighted to announce that we have opened a new business and engineering office in Vietnam’s primary economic center – Ho Chi Minh City.

By opening this office, KAL is well-positioned to serve banks in Vietnam with the dedicated local support required by financial institutions with advanced ATM and self-service networks. As part of our long-term vision, the KAL Ho Chi Minh City office will support banks elsewhere in Asia-Pacific too as KAL expands further in the region.

Our new Vietnam location is the latest in a growing list of KAL offices around the globe. KAL continually strives to provide world-class service and support while delivering solutions that address local customer needs. The Ho Chi Minh City office confirms our commitment to the growing Asia-Pacific markets, and we welcome new opportunities in the area.

For more information, visit www.kal.com

Contacts

To find out more, please contact KAL’s Ho Chi Minh City-based Business Development Manager Anh-Duc Vu at Anh-duc.vu@kal.com.

Articoli correlati

SES Partners with NorthStar Earth & Space to Tackle Space Sustainability Challenges

Business Wire Business Wire -
Collaboration will improve Space Situational Awareness and promote best practices in all near-Earth orbits for SES and its partners LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

BearingPoint Supports Save the Children Finland in Building a Brighter Future for Youngsters

Business Wire Business Wire -
By integrating business intelligence software into its chat function, Save the Children Finland has streamlined its services with data-driven...
Continua a leggere

EML’s Open Banking Business Partners With Praxis Tech

Business Wire Business Wire -
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EML Payments Limited's (ASX: EML) (S&P/ASX 200) open banking business, Nuapay, has partnered with Praxis Tech (Praxis) to...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

SES Partners with NorthStar Earth & Space to Tackle Space Sustainability Challenges

Business Wire