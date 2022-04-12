Home Business Wire Atlassian Announces Date for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Business Wire

Atlassian Announces Date for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

di Business Wire

TEAM, Anywhere/SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today announced that it will release financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended March 31, 2022 after market close on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Atlassian will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the financial results at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time. In conjunction with its earnings press release, Atlassian will post a shareholder letter to the Investor Relations section of its website at https://investors.atlassian.com/.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

  • When: Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time (5:00 P.M. Eastern Time).
  • Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Atlassian’s website at: https://investors.atlassian.com/. Following the call, a replay will be available on the same website.

Atlassian has used, and intends to continue to use, the Investor Relations section of its website (https://investors.atlassian.com/), as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations.

About Atlassian

Atlassian unleashes the potential of every team. Our team collaboration and productivity software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Teams at more than 200,000 customers, across large and small organizations – including Bank of America, Redfin, NASA, Verizon, and Dropbox – use Atlassian’s project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products to work better together and deliver quality results on time. Learn more about our products, including Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, Trello, Bitbucket, and Jira Align at https://atlassian.com/.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
Martin Lam

IR@atlassian.com

Media Contact
M-C Maple

press@atlassian.com

Articoli correlati

The Next Solutions Group Hires Dan Childs as Managing Director, Head of Global Media Engagement

Business Wire Business Wire -
AUSTIN, Texas & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#corporatereputation--The Next Solutions Group (NSG) announced today that it has named Dan Childs as...
Continua a leggere

IOWN Global Forum Releases Vision 2030 Roadmap for Next-Generation All-Photonics Data and Communications Architecture

Business Wire Business Wire -
Ongoing membership growth and key partners fueling progress toward use case realization WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The IOWN Global Forum today announced...
Continua a leggere

Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV Broadcasts on Local Television Stations in Richmond-Petersburg, VA

Business Wire Business Wire -
WRIC-TV, WTVR-TV, WWBT, WRLH-TV, WCVE-TV, WCVW, and WUPV Begin Broadcasting with New Technology RICHMOND-PETERSBURG, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--All seven of Richmond-Petersburg’s full...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

The Next Solutions Group Hires Dan Childs as Managing Director, Head of Global Media...

Business Wire