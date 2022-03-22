Home Business Wire AtlasEdge Selects Carma’s Operational Platform
Business Wire

AtlasEdge Selects Carma’s Operational Platform

di Business Wire

LONDON & DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AtlasEdge, a pan-European edge data centre provider, today confirmed the selection of Carma’s Network and Digital Infrastructure Platform (NDI) to meet a broad range of IT needs.

Carma’s platform will form the integrated core of AtlasEdge’s sales, operations, engineering, customer service, security, and finance systems, as well as the customer-facing portal.

Bringing together these aspects into a single, integrated platform is a very attractive option, and will enable us to deliver a simple, seamless experience for our customers,” commented Giuliano Di Vitantonio, CEO, AtlasEdge. “This is an important milestone in our mission to create Europe’s leading edge platform, as we continue to integrate and deploy across our extensive footprint.”

As Carma breaks down all of the data and system silos, it will be able to deliver a truly holistic platform for AtlasEdge at a dramatically reduced total cost of ownership. Ultimately, Carma is greater than the sum of its parts, because it allows the user to engage in creative work and problem solving on behalf of customers,” commented Frank McDermott, CEO, Carma.

ABOUT AtlasEdge

AtlasEdge is a European edge data centre business with a mission to create Europe’s leading edge platform, delivering seamless, localised and ultra-low latency digital infrastructure to customers. Formed through a joint investment by Liberty Global, one of the world’s leading converged video, broadband and communications companies and DigitalBridge, a leading global investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure, AtlasEdge already has an expanding portfolio of more than 100 sites across the continent, providing proximity to the core network that is critical for the technology of tomorrow.

For more information, please visit www.atlasedge.com

ABOUT Carma

Carma delivers the world’s first Network & Digital Infrastructure (NDI) platform that provides a fully integrated sales, operations, service, and finance solution for any vertical in the telecommunications industry. Carma aggregates over two dozen functions into one platform for a simpler, more robust, and more secure ecosystem with a dramatically lower total cost of ownership. Carma links the physical assets of the network and data center to every customer, order, service, and invoice line item for complete visibility into every transaction. Carma is a Microsoft for Startups member, CSP Direct Partner, and ISV Cloud Embed Partner.

For more information, visit carma.net and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

AtlasEdge Corporate Communications:
Duncan White | duncan.white@atlasedge.com | +44 7970 974832

Carma Communications
Phil Hettinger | contact@carma.net | +1 720 409 0907

Articoli correlati

Bragg’s ORYX Gaming Signs Major Agreement with Microgame for Italian Market Entry

Business Wire Business Wire -
Milestone partnership will see Bragg expand content distribution to Europe’s second largest online market TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming...
Continua a leggere

SES Doubles High-Value US Government Business With $450 Million Acquisition of DRS Global Enterprise Solutions

Business Wire Business Wire -
Acquisition scales US Government business and expands the capabilities and solutions for US Government customers ahead of the launch...
Continua a leggere

Leonardo DRS Announces Sale of Global SATCOM Business to SES

Business Wire Business Wire -
Combination of SES GS and DRS GES unites the leader in multi-orbit satellite networking with unparalleled US Government satellite...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Bragg’s ORYX Gaming Signs Major Agreement with Microgame for Italian Market Entry

Business Wire