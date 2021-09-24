ATLAS Team Takes Two Spots on Coveted 20 Under 35

Dan Carey & Sam Lewis Recognized in The Space & Satellite Professionals International 2021 “20 Under 35” List of Outstanding Young Space and Satellite Professionals

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The team at ATLAS Space Operations is honored to announce that two of its members have been selected as part of The Space & Satellite Professionals International (SSPI) 2021 20 Under 35. The award is a recognition of the top-performing space industry professionals under age 35 who represent “the best of us in the years ahead.”

ATLAS is proud to share that team members Dan Carey, Director of Marketing, and Sam Lewis, Senior Software Development Engineer, are among this year’s awardees. This represents the third such win for ATLAS in as many years, after Software Development Engineer Ryan Clulo received the same honor in 2019.

As the first effects of the COVID-19 pandemic started to ripple through the global economy, Dan Carey got to work reshaping ATLAS’ marketing strategy. Before long, ATLAS was working with a new website, logo, and marketing asset framework all expertly reimagined for remote work. This effort, spearheaded by Dan, enabled ATLAS to reach a larger audience than before, while carefully maintaining the same close contact that used to happen in person. Norm Lee, Vice President of Marketing, noted, “There is no request too tall. Dan will imagine, learn, and think his way to a great solution. It is a testament to his character and work ethic that he also has the capacity to serve his Kansas City, MO community as a full-time firefighter.”

Sam Lewis cut his teeth at Goddard Space Flight Center and OneWeb, tackling difficult challenges in satellite operations and developing complex and scalable ground system solutions. Sam’s skills and experience make him an invaluable asset to ATLAS as we build the world’s first cloud-based shared SATCOM network. As a Senior Software Engineer, Sam builds creative software solutions that improve ATLAS’ internal functionality while delivering new features to clients. Thanks to his deliberate and iterative approach to problem solving, Sam now oversees many of the operations that he built and implemented—a trait that Steve Gerstein, Director of Software Development, calls “the true mark of a leader.” Gerstein added, “Sam’s innate knack for servant leadership and championing his work are the attributes that have helped him stand out as a unique mind in a sector so flush with talent.”

“It’s truly an honor to have people like Dan and Sam on our team,” says ATLAS CEO Sean McDaniel, adding, “It’s a great personal recognition for them, and they’re more than deserving. For the rest of us, it’s an affirmation that we’re attracting the right talent, working together towards the right goals, and taking time to do things the right way. The part that stands out the most about this win for Dan and Sam is the service they have dedicated to their communities and our industry. We’re grateful to have these leaders within our organization setting the example and lifting all of us up with them.”

About ATLAS Space Operations:

ATLAS Space Operations is the fastest-growing teleport operator in the world according to the World Teleport Association’s Fast Ten, and was recognized as the 15th fastest-growing software company in the Inc. 5000, placing 102 overall. The company conducts secure and efficient space communications that drive critical decisions on Earth, all supported by Freedom™, ATLAS’ cloud-based platform. Employing a revolutionary approach that is fluid and quick to adapt to industry changes, ATLAS brings data down from space faster and more affordably than ever before. For more information visit atlasground.com.

