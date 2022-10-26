Atlas Health Expands Leadership Team

New Executives to Accelerate AI-Powered Patient Advocacy Solution’s Growth, Enhance Delivery and Augment Client Experience

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atlas Health, the leader in philanthropic medical financial aid, today announced five new executives have joined its leadership team: David Franklin, president; Christopher Parks, chief client officer; Nicole Nye, vice president of Product Management; Nicole Hess, senior vice president of Marketing, and Todd Helmink, head of Strategic Partnerships. They will help the company to expand and grow as a market leader in the patient assistance space by helping hospitals and health systems tap into one of the last unmined revenue opportunities. Atlas Health connects patients to $30B in annual philanthropic aid from over 20,000 patient assistance and social support programs, increasing access and affordability, and improving health outcomes.

With decades of entrepreneurial experience building and scaling health tech companies, David Franklin leads Atlas Health’s Growth and Delivery team across Marketing, Sales, Partnerships, Pharmacy, Cancer Services and Client Success functions. He previously served as co-founder and COO of Connance, a healthcare revenue cycle and predictive analytics technology company acquired by Waystar. Franklin also drove enterprise profitability and business transformation in prior executive roles at Waystar and at Finvi as he advanced revenue cycle and receivables management for health systems through innovative technology.

Christopher Parks leads Atlas’s Client Success teams and is responsible for delighting clients by managing the company’s Patient Advocacy, Client Success and Implementation teams. Previously, he founded Change Healthcare, a technology platform that improves information flow and cost and quality transparency for payers, providers and patients. Parks also held several senior-level positions with Avaneer Health, a healthcare blockchain interoperability platform; HGE Health, a COPD technology-enabled services company acquired by Vapotherm, and Global Healthcare Exchange, a national healthcare procurement platform.

Nicole Nye leads Atlas’s Product Management team to advance and evolve product strategy and execution. Over the past 25 years, she launched one of the first consumer-driven health plans in the country and has delivered advanced technology solutions to the provider market. Nye was recognized in 2018 as one of top female revenue cycle management executives to watch. She previously guided product management and strategy in senior roles at McKesson, Connance (now Waystar) and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts.

Nicole Hess joins Atlas to lead the Marketing team, leveraging her experience in the health tech space to improve the brand presence and awareness to effectively grow the company. Most recently, she helped to build the marketing and demand gen functions that led to rapid growth at Olive, a healthcare AI automation leader. Previously, Hess has held marketing leadership roles at both publicly traded and VC/PE-backed companies, including Surgical Information Systems (SIS), MedAssets (now FinThrive and Vizient), DocASAP (now owned by Optum) and Connance (now Waystar).

Todd Helmink leads Atlas’s Strategic Partnership function where he focuses on building out the partner strategy and ecosystem to expand the company’s hospital and health system network, as well as establishing new relationships within the Payer, Pharmaceutical and Specialty Pharmacy verticals. He is a health tech and life sciences executive with more than 25 years of experience in driving revenue at scale for both public and private equity-funded organizations. Helmink has held both sales and strategic partnership executive roles at PocketScript, Allscripts Healthcare and most recently, at ConnectiveRx.

“ We’re thrilled to announce the addition of these leaders to the Atlas team,” said Ethan Davidoff, CEO and founder of Atlas Health. “ Their deep experience, established expertise and stellar reputations will further strengthen Atlas as the leading provider of patient advocacy solutions in the healthcare industry. We’re committed to building the Atlas brand, expanding our SaaS platform, continuing to develop scalable systems that foster growth and a world-class client experience – and most importantly, to improving patients’ lives.”

Atlas Health is the leader in philanthropic medical financial aid, striving to save and improve lives. The company empowers hospitals and health systems with an end-to-end AI-powered patient advocacy solution to match, enroll and collect from over 20,000 patient assistance and social support programs. Patients access and afford the care they need, while hospitals and health systems secure reimbursement for care delivered. Learn more at https://atlas.health/.

